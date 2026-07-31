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English NewsEntertainmentSouth CinemaCauvery Water Row Hits 'Jana Nayagan'; Shows Of Vijay's Film Cancelled Across Karnataka

Cauvery Water Row Hits 'Jana Nayagan'; Shows Of Vijay's Film Cancelled Across Karnataka

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has faced disruptions in Karnataka as Cauvery water protests intensify. Several theatres have cancelled screenings and removed promotional material, while Bengaluru’s Urvashi Theatre replaced the film with Karavali following a police advisory amid escalating tensions.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 06:39 PM (IST)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has faced disruption in Karnataka amid protests over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Several theatres have suspended screenings, while promotional posters and cut-outs have reportedly been removed at some venues as tensions grew. The film, which opened in theatres on July 23, had a sizeable release across Karnataka. At Bengaluru’s Urvashi Theatre, shows were halted following a police advisory, with the venue replacing the Tamil film’s screenings with the Kannada release Karavali. The developments have created uncertainty around the film’s theatrical run in Karnataka as protests against the water release continue across the state.

Jana Nayagan Shows Suspended

The ongoing Cauvery dispute has now spilled into cinema halls, affecting the theatrical run of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan in Karnataka. Several theatres have stopped showing the film amid protests by pro-Kannada groups and farmers opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

At Bengaluru’s Urvashi Theatre, screenings were reportedly discontinued following police advice. Staff removed Jana Nayagan posters and cut-outs, while scheduled shows were replaced by the Kannada film Karavali. Police personnel were also deployed outside the theatre as a precaution. The disruption is not limited to Bengaluru. Reports from Mandya said activists removed promotional material for the film, after which screenings were cancelled at a local theatre.

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Cauvery Water Dispute Intensifies

The protests follow the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s decision to uphold the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s direction that Karnataka release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for 15 days from July 29. The order amounts to roughly four TMC feet of water.

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Kannada organisations and farmers have opposed the decision, arguing that Karnataka is itself dealing with water shortages and that the release could affect farmers in the state. The issue has once again heightened tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has backed implementation of the Cauvery Authority’s order. He said, "We are very clear there is a Cauvery Management Board and whatever the management board decides has to be implemented. That is our position. We are very clear in Tamil Nadu that the arrangement, agreement, and verdict of the Cauvery Management Board must be implemented in total," he said.

Film’s Karnataka Run Faces Uncertainty

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and starring Vijay, released on July 23 after facing several delays. The film had recorded strong advance interest in Karnataka ahead of its release, with reports of packed first-day shows in Bengaluru. The latest cancellations could now affect its theatrical performance in the state. The Karnataka Film Chamber has also called for a meeting to discuss the disrupted screenings as the Cauvery protests continue.

For now, the situation remains closely linked to the wider water dispute, leaving the availability of Jana Nayagan uncertain at several Karnataka venues.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have screenings of Jana Nayagan been disrupted in Karnataka?

Screenings were disrupted due to protests over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Pro-Kannada groups and farmers are protesting the release of Cauvery water.

What actions were taken by protestors or theatres regarding Jana Nayagan?

Theatres suspended screenings, and promotional posters and cut-outs were removed. At Bengaluru's Urvashi Theatre, shows were halted and replaced by the Kannada film Karavali.

What caused the current protests related to the Cauvery water dispute?

Protests began after the Cauvery Water Management Authority ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for 15 days. Protesters argue Karnataka is facing water shortages.

What is the current status of Jana Nayagan's theatrical run in Karnataka?

The film's theatrical run in Karnataka is uncertain due to the ongoing protests and suspended screenings. The Karnataka Film Chamber has also called a meeting to discuss the disruptions.

How was Jana Nayagan performing in Karnataka before the disruptions?

The film had strong advance interest and recorded packed first-day shows in Bengaluru after its release on July 23. Its performance was impacted by the protests.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Karnataka Karnataka  Cauvery Water Dispute Tamil NAdu Jana Nayagan Vijay Film Cauvery Protests Karnataka Theatres
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