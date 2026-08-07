GTA 6 Extended Look To Premiere On Netflix On August 27 Before Free Release On YouTube

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rockstar unveils Grand Theft Auto VI extended look August 27.

Netflix exclusively premieres extended look; YouTube follows hours later.

Fans anticipate new gameplay and world details from showcase.

Game launches November 2026, concluding extensive fan anticipation.

Rockstar Games has announced that it will unveil an extended look at the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on August 27, marking the studio's first collaboration with Netflix for an exclusive early premiere.

According to Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will debut on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET on August 27 (12:30 am IST on August 28). The presentation will then be released six hours later at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 am IST) on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel and the game's website, where it will be available to watch free of charge.

The announcement marks a first-of-its-kind partnership between Rockstar and Netflix, highlighting the streaming platform's expanding ambitions in the gaming industry.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. Coming to Netflix Thursday, August 27 at 12PM PT | 3PM ET. https://t.co/cxt9P7oYVf pic.twitter.com/rZuNbe4lr1 — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2026

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Rockstar Keeps Showcase Details Under Wraps

Rockstar has not revealed what the extended presentation will feature, leaving fans speculating about the contents of the showcase.

Many are expecting new gameplay footage along with fresh details about the game's open world, mechanics and features. However, the company has only described the event as an "extended look" without providing additional information.

The secrecy has added to the anticipation surrounding the presentation, which comes just months before the game's scheduled launch.

Previous Trailers Drew Massive Global Attention

The upcoming showcase follows Rockstar's two GTA 6 trailers released over the past few years, both of which attracted enormous online engagement.

The second trailer, released in 2025, amassed hundreds of millions of views across platforms within its first 24 hours, reflecting the extraordinary global interest in the next instalment of the long-running franchise.

The strong response has cemented GTA 6 as one of the most eagerly awaited video game releases in recent years.

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Launch Set For November 19

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and follows protagonists Jason and Lucia as they navigate a vast open world centred around Vice City.

The August 27 presentation is expected to mark the beginning of Rockstar's final marketing push ahead of the game's release, giving fans a closer look at what to expect from one of the industry's biggest launches.