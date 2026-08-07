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English NewsEducationNEET UG Re-Exam: Supreme Court Denies Relief To 6 Students Seeking Original OMR Sheets

NEET UG Re-Exam: Supreme Court Denies Relief To 6 Students Seeking Original OMR Sheets

Supreme Court directs six Re-NEET students seeking original OMR sheets for marks verification to approach Delhi High Court. Check key details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 01:05 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to grant relief to six students who sought access to their original OMR sheets from the NEET UG re-examination to verify their marks. 

The students had approached the apex court seeking their original OMR sheets, arguing that they wanted to cross-check their marks and verify the scores awarded to them in the examination. 

However, the Supreme Court observed that the matter involved a limited individual grievance and directed the students to approach the Delhi High Court with their concerns. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Choice Filling Postponed? MCC Removes Notice After Announcement

The development comes amid continued concerns among some NEET UG candidates over the verification of their examination scores and answer sheets. 

Students Seek Original NEET UG Re-Exam OMR Sheets 

The six students had sought directions for the authorities to provide their original OMR sheets from the NEET UG re-examination. Their plea was aimed at allowing them to independently verify whether the marks awarded to them were correctly calculated. 

The candidates told the Supreme Court that access to their original OMR sheets was necessary to check their scores. 

Supreme Court Directs Students To Delhi High Court 

The Supreme Court did not provide relief to the students in the matter. Instead, it said that their grievance was limited to their individual cases and asked them to raise the issue before the Delhi High Court. 

The direction means that the students can now pursue their request for access to their original OMR sheets before the Delhi High Court. 

ALSO READ: JNU Diploma Admissions 2026: Registration Begins; Check Merit List Date And Admission Details

NEET UG Candidates Await Clarity On OMR Verification 

The matter is significant for candidates who have concerns about their NEET UG re-examination scores and wish to verify their recorded responses. 

For the six students who approached the Supreme Court, the next legal course will now be before the Delhi High Court. Any further developments in the matter will depend on proceedings before the high court.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News Breaking News ABP Live Re-NEET NEET 2026 NEET UG Re Exam
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