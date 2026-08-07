NEET UG Re-Exam: Supreme Court Denies Relief To 6 Students Seeking Original OMR Sheets

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to grant relief to six students who sought access to their original OMR sheets from the NEET UG re-examination to verify their marks.

The students had approached the apex court seeking their original OMR sheets, arguing that they wanted to cross-check their marks and verify the scores awarded to them in the examination.

However, the Supreme Court observed that the matter involved a limited individual grievance and directed the students to approach the Delhi High Court with their concerns.

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The development comes amid continued concerns among some NEET UG candidates over the verification of their examination scores and answer sheets.

Students Seek Original NEET UG Re-Exam OMR Sheets

The six students had sought directions for the authorities to provide their original OMR sheets from the NEET UG re-examination. Their plea was aimed at allowing them to independently verify whether the marks awarded to them were correctly calculated.

The candidates told the Supreme Court that access to their original OMR sheets was necessary to check their scores.

Supreme Court Directs Students To Delhi High Court

The Supreme Court did not provide relief to the students in the matter. Instead, it said that their grievance was limited to their individual cases and asked them to raise the issue before the Delhi High Court.

The direction means that the students can now pursue their request for access to their original OMR sheets before the Delhi High Court.

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NEET UG Candidates Await Clarity On OMR Verification

The matter is significant for candidates who have concerns about their NEET UG re-examination scores and wish to verify their recorded responses.

For the six students who approached the Supreme Court, the next legal course will now be before the Delhi High Court. Any further developments in the matter will depend on proceedings before the high court.

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