Satluj Controversy Explained: Why ZEE5 Pulled Diljit Dosanjh’s Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh's film

ZEE5 removed the movie within 48 hours unexpectedly.

Film faced prolonged certification battles and several title changes.

Depiction of 1984 anti-Sikh violence sparked controversy.

Satluj, the director’s-cut film starring Diljit Dosanjh and based on real events following Operation Blue Star and the 1984 anti‑Sikh violence, was quietly uploaded to ZEE5 on 3 July and removed from the platform roughly 48 hours later. The movie, originally titled Punjab ’95, reunited director Honey Trehan and a cast including Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. The production faced a prolonged certification battle with the Central Board of Film Certification, court appeals, and cancelled festival plans. Diljit, who urged fans to download the film, had warned it might not remain available for long.

Certification Row And Title Change

The film’s journey to viewers began with a lengthy dispute at India’s Central Board of Film Certification. RSVP Films applied for certification in late 2022 when the project carried the historic title Ghallughara. The board’s initial decision demanded 21 cuts and a title alteration to Punjab ’95; subsequent requests climbed in number. Producers challenged the orders in the Bombay High Court. Festival plans were also disrupted: the movie was withdrawn from its intended Toronto premiere in 2023 amid reports of political influence. Ultimately, the version that reached ZEE5 appeared as a director’s cut with its name altered to Satluj.

ALSO READ | Travis Kelce Was Moved To Tears As Taylor Swift Sang Her Vows During 20-Minute Ceremony

Sudden OTT Release And Quick Removal

Satluj went live on ZEE5 on 3 July without fanfare. According to director Honey Trehan, the film on the platform reflected the creative team’s intended version. Diljit Dosanjh told fans during an Instagram live that he expected the title change might not be enough to keep it online, advising viewers to download it for future access: “Today is Saturday. I feel it could be taken down by Monday. But no worries, you download it.” As predicted, ZEE5 removed the film “till further notice” shortly after its release; the platform has not issued a detailed public statement about the takedown.

ALSO READ | ‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5

Why The Film Is Controversial

Satluj centres on Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank director from Amritsar who exposed alleged extrajudicial killings and mass cremations by security forces during Punjab’s militancy period. The film depicts Khalra’s investigations into large-scale disappearances and claims that thousands were killed and illegally cremated; Khalra himself was assassinated in 1995. Those sensitive subject matters and the film’s explicit portrayal of events tied to Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the 1984 anti‑Sikh riots have fuelled scrutiny from authorities and commentators and driven the prolonged certification debates. The makers and cast framed Satluj as a labour of love and an effort to tell a difficult chapter of history without compromise. With the film back offline, public access is limited, and debate over censorship, historical representation and artistic freedom is likely to continue.