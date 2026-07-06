Travis Kelce Was Moved To Tears As Taylor Swift Sang Her Vows During 20-Minute Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swift and Kelce married July 3rd in New York City.

Couple exchanged 20-minute vows, profoundly moving many guests.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows on 3 July at New York’s Madison Square Garden in a closely guarded ceremony that remained largely out of the spotlight for weeks. As guests begin sharing their experiences, fresh details offer a closer look at the emotional celebration. From handwritten vows and heartfelt reactions to surprise performances by music legends, the event combined grand production with deeply personal moments. Reports from NBC News and People suggest the couple carefully planned every detail to make the vast venue feel intimate, creating a wedding that left guests emotional long after the celebrations had ended.

Taylor Swift And Travais Kelce's Emotional Vows Moved Everyone

The most talked-about moment of the ceremony was the couple's personalised vows. According to People, an insider said, “Their vows were about 20 minutes each,” with both Swift and Kelce reading from gold books prepared for the occasion. NBC News reported that Swift even included a little singing in her vows, adding a personal touch that surprised guests. The couple also handed out embroidered handkerchiefs before the ceremony, anticipating an emotional exchange. One attendee told NBC News, “You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis who was more emotional.” Guests said the heartfelt promises left many in tears.

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Secret Garden Ceremony

Before reaching the ceremony, attendees reportedly walked through a tunnel lined with photographs documenting Swift and Kelce's lives, from childhood memories to milestones in their relationship. According to two guests who spoke to NBC News, the path led into what the couple called their "Secret Garden", transforming Madison Square Garden into a more intimate setting despite its enormous scale.

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Reception Featured Music Legends

The celebrations continued with an elegant reception after Taylor's mother welcomed guests into the next venue, according to People. The evening featured performances by Paul McCartney, who sang The Beatles' I Want to Hold Your Hand, while Stevie Nicks also took the stage. Guests were served dishes from some of the couple's favourite New York City restaurants, including Italian cuisine, sushi and a selection of passed appetisers, with multiple bars available throughout the venue.

Although Swift did not perform during the wedding reception, NBC News reported that she and Kelce sang their favourite rock song together during the rehearsal dinner the previous evening. While the couple chose to keep their wedding private, accounts from guests have revealed a celebration centred on family, emotion and meaningful personal touches. As more details continue to emerge, the ceremony is being remembered as an intimate occasion despite taking place in one of New York's most iconic venues.