Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTravis Kelce Was Moved To Tears As Taylor Swift Sang Her Vows During 20-Minute Ceremony

Travis Kelce Was Moved To Tears As Taylor Swift Sang Her Vows During 20-Minute Ceremony

Fresh details from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's private Madison Square Garden wedding reveal emotional handwritten vows, surprise performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, and heartfelt moments that left guests in tears.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swift and Kelce married July 3rd in New York City.
  • Couple exchanged 20-minute vows, profoundly moving many guests.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows on 3 July at New York’s Madison Square Garden in a closely guarded ceremony that remained largely out of the spotlight for weeks. As guests begin sharing their experiences, fresh details offer a closer look at the emotional celebration. From handwritten vows and heartfelt reactions to surprise performances by music legends, the event combined grand production with deeply personal moments. Reports from NBC News and People suggest the couple carefully planned every detail to make the vast venue feel intimate, creating a wedding that left guests emotional long after the celebrations had ended.

 Taylor Swift And Travais Kelce's Emotional Vows Moved Everyone

The most talked-about moment of the ceremony was the couple's personalised vows. According to People, an insider said, “Their vows were about 20 minutes each,” with both Swift and Kelce reading from gold books prepared for the occasion. NBC News reported that Swift even included a little singing in her vows, adding a personal touch that surprised guests. The couple also handed out embroidered handkerchiefs before the ceremony, anticipating an emotional exchange. One attendee told NBC News, “You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis who was more emotional.” Guests said the heartfelt promises left many in tears.

ALSO READ | Netizens Outraged After Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed From ZEE5, Pirated Copies Surface Online

Secret Garden Ceremony

Before reaching the ceremony, attendees reportedly walked through a tunnel lined with photographs documenting Swift and Kelce's lives, from childhood memories to milestones in their relationship. According to two guests who spoke to NBC News, the path led into what the couple called their "Secret Garden", transforming Madison Square Garden into a more intimate setting despite its enormous scale.

ALSO READ | 'Doctor Said You Might Lose Him': Sohail Khan Opens Up About Salim Khan Slipping Into Semi-Coma

Reception Featured Music Legends

The celebrations continued with an elegant reception after Taylor's mother welcomed guests into the next venue, according to People. The evening featured performances by Paul McCartney, who sang The Beatles' I Want to Hold Your Hand, while Stevie Nicks also took the stage. Guests were served dishes from some of the couple's favourite New York City restaurants, including Italian cuisine, sushi and a selection of passed appetisers, with multiple bars available throughout the venue.

Although Swift did not perform during the wedding reception, NBC News reported that she and Kelce sang their favourite rock song together during the rehearsal dinner the previous evening. While the couple chose to keep their wedding private, accounts from guests have revealed a celebration centred on family, emotion and meaningful personal touches. As more details continue to emerge, the ceremony is being remembered as an intimate occasion despite taking place in one of New York's most iconic venues.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows on July 3 at New York's Madison Square Garden. The ceremony was closely guarded and remained largely out of the spotlight for weeks.

What made Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding vows unique?

Their personalized vows were about 20 minutes each, read from gold books. Taylor Swift even included a little singing in hers, and Travis Kelce was reportedly more emotional.

Who performed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding reception?

Music legends Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks performed at the reception. Paul McCartney sang The Beatles' 'I Want to Hold Your Hand'.

How did the couple make Madison Square Garden feel intimate for their ceremony?

Attendees walked through a tunnel lined with photos of the couple, leading into a transformed 'Secret Garden' within the venue. This created a more intimate setting despite its large scale.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Wedding Travis Kelce Wedding Madison Square Garden Wedding Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Vows Taylor Swift Wedding Details
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Travis Kelce Was Moved To Tears As Taylor Swift Sang Her Vows During 20-Minute Ceremony
Travis Kelce Was Moved To Tears As Taylor Swift Sang Her Vows During 20-Minute Ceremony
Celebrities
‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5
‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5
Celebrities
BJP Leader Reacts To Aamir Khan's Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt
BJP Leader Reacts To Aamir Khan's Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt
Celebrities
'Doctor Said You Might Lose Him': Sohail Khan Opens Up About Salim Khan Slipping Into Semi-Coma
'Doctor Said You Might Lose Him': Sohail Khan Opens Up About Salim Khan Slipping Into Semi-Coma
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: High tide alert issued as Mumbai battles severe monsoon chaos.
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi begins three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.
Monsoon Tragedy: Heavy rain triggers fatal building collapse in Mumbai.
Weather Alert: Mumbai braces for high tide with waves expected above three metres.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget