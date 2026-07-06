Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5

‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5

Honey Trehan has shared his reaction after Satluj was removed from ZEE5.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ZEE5 removed Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj.
  • ZEE5 reaffirmed support, exploring legal avenues for film restoration.
  • Director and Dosanjh reacted cryptically to the film's removal.

Satluj director Honey Trehan has reacted after the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was removed from streaming platform ZEE5 in India. The film, previously titled Panjab ’95, is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Sharing ZEE5’s statement on Instagram, Trehan wrote, “Tera bhana meetha lage” [God’s will seems sweet], expressing hope despite the setback.

ZEE5’s statement On Removal Of Satluj

ZEE5 acknowledged the film’s removal in a statement shared across its social media platforms. Posting on X [formerly Twitter], the streaming platform wrote, “Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t. Thank you for the incredible love. We hope to bring it back soon.”

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Satluj Removed From ZEE5: ‘I Challenge The Darkness’

In its detailed statement, ZEE5 reaffirmed its support for the film and its creators.

“The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

The platform added that it continues to stand behind the film’s creative vision. “At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From Zee5 India Just 2 Days After Release

ZEE5 also said it is exploring legal and procedural avenues to restore the film’s availability in India. “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee 5 (@zee5)

Diljit Dosanjh’s Cryptic Instagram post

Following the film’s removal, Diljit Dosanjh also appeared to react on Instagram with a cryptic post. “Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji Panjab 95 SATLUJ Naal V Oh Hee Hoyea Jo Khalra Saab Naal Hoyea [The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra.]”

He also shared a video, apparently from the film, that said, “I challenge the darkness. However deep the darkness may be, I will light up my surroundings.”

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did ZEE5 react to the film's removal?

ZEE5 acknowledged the removal, reaffirming its support for the film's creative vision. The platform is committed to exploring avenues to bring the film back to audiences.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Zee5 Satluj
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
BJP Leader Reacts To Aamir Khan's Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt
BJP Leader Reacts To Aamir Khan's Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt
Celebrities
'Doctor Said You Might Lose Him': Sohail Khan Opens Up About Salim Khan Slipping Into Semi-Coma
'Doctor Said You Might Lose Him': Sohail Khan Opens Up About Salim Khan Slipping Into Semi-Coma
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Satluj Removed From ZEE5: ‘I Challenge The Darkness’
Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Satluj Removed From ZEE5: ‘I Challenge The Darkness’
Celebrities
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's First Dance After Wedding Goes Viral; Irfan Pathan Shares Video: WATCH
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt's First Dance After Wedding Goes Viral; Irfan Pathan Shares Video: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.
Monsoon Tragedy: Heavy rain triggers fatal building collapse in Mumbai.
Weather Alert: Mumbai braces for high tide with waves expected above three metres.
Monsoon Alert: One killed, several injured as trees collapse across Mumbai.
Ayodhya Update: SIT report on donation theft to be reviewed by Ram Temple Trust.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget