‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ZEE5 removed Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj.

ZEE5 reaffirmed support, exploring legal avenues for film restoration.

Director and Dosanjh reacted cryptically to the film's removal.

Satluj director Honey Trehan has reacted after the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was removed from streaming platform ZEE5 in India. The film, previously titled Panjab ’95, is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Sharing ZEE5’s statement on Instagram, Trehan wrote, “Tera bhana meetha lage” [God’s will seems sweet], expressing hope despite the setback.

ZEE5’s statement On Removal Of Satluj

ZEE5 acknowledged the film’s removal in a statement shared across its social media platforms. Posting on X [formerly Twitter], the streaming platform wrote, “Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t. Thank you for the incredible love. We hope to bring it back soon.”

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Satluj Removed From ZEE5: ‘I Challenge The Darkness’

In its detailed statement, ZEE5 reaffirmed its support for the film and its creators.

“The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

The platform added that it continues to stand behind the film’s creative vision. “At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From Zee5 India Just 2 Days After Release

ZEE5 also said it is exploring legal and procedural avenues to restore the film’s availability in India. “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Cryptic Instagram post

Following the film’s removal, Diljit Dosanjh also appeared to react on Instagram with a cryptic post. “Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji Panjab 95 SATLUJ Naal V Oh Hee Hoyea Jo Khalra Saab Naal Hoyea [The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra.]”

He also shared a video, apparently from the film, that said, “I challenge the darkness. However deep the darkness may be, I will light up my surroundings.”