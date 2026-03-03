Sapna Choudhary Dances To Jale 2 On Mika Singh’s Request - Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A video of actor and dancer Sapna Choudhary dancing to a song has been gaining significant traction on social media. The video, which is from the reality show The 50, was shared by Choudhary herself on Instagram.

Sapna Choudhary In The 50 Show

While sharing the video, the 35-year-old wrote, “When she makes everyone in the house dance!” The video opens to show Mika Singh requesting Sapna Chaudhary to show one or two dance steps. “Arey O Sapna Choudhary, zara humko bhi dikha do 2-4 thumke [Hey Sapna Choudhary, show us a couple of your dance moves too],” Mika Singh said.

Shortly after, Sapna ignites the stage with a high-energy performance to the track Jale 2, which also prompted her fellow contestants to break a leg. She is wearing a vibrant yellow kurta and white pyjamas, and her infectious energy even manages to pull the show’s "Lion" character into the dance.

Towards the end, the contestants are seen bowing down to her in appreciation.

After the performance, Mika Singh praised her. “Dekho maine to aaj pehli baar dekhga hai ki apka lion bhi dance kar rha tha. Kamaal hai yaar [Look, today for the first time I saw that even your ‘lion’ was dancing. That’s amazing!]”

“Ye saare chahte hain ki aap aur dance kariye thoda sa [All of them want you to dance a little more],” he further said.

Watch Sapna Choudhary Dance Video Below:

The dance video shared by Sapna Choudhary has received over eight lakh views and still counting. Several users took to the comments section to praise her performance. Many even dropped heart emoticons on the video.

One Instagram user wrote, “The OG Sapna Choudhary.” “Always fave,” added another. A third described the act as “wow,” and another jokingly noted that the masked character on the show was not a “lion” but a “Sapna Choudhary fan”.

The 50 Show

The 50 is a reality series featuring 50 contestants competing inside a chaotic house where there are no fixed rules. Alliances are formed and broken, betrayals shape the game, and every decision impacts all participants. The show premiered on February 1, 2026, and is hosted by Farah Khan. It is available for streaming on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.