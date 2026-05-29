Vashu Bhagnani Files Rs 400 Cr Case Against David Dhawan Over Song Dispute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tips Industries claims legal ownership of the disputed music.

Film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been in the spotlight for its never-ending controversies with each passing day. Adding to the list of issues surrounding the film, Vashu Bhagnani has now reportedly filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against David Dhawan, Tips Industries Limited, and producers Ramesh Taurani and Kumar S Taurani.

It all started with the alleged unauthorised use of songs from the 1999 film Biwi No.1.

Dispute Over Songs

The controversy began over the use of songs like Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.

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According to ANI, Puja Entertainment has asked for an immediate stop to the film’s release, streaming, distribution, and promotional content over the disputed songs. Along with this, the production house has also sought the removal of the songs from the film and has reportedly demanded a title change.

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Speaking to ANI, Bhagnani’s lawyers said, “We have filed a suit with a claim of Rs. 400 crores to the Tips Music Company. The legal battle has been increasing for many days, and the rights of the musicians were not ready to be settled. Earlier, the rights of movies were based on agreements. Today, music companies buy songs from big producers or lyricists who write or create them.”

The lawyer further said that Puja Entertainment had sent a notice to Tips Industries, cancelling the audio rights given earlier and stopping the company from using the songs in the upcoming film.

About The Controversy

The entire controversy revolves around the use of two Biwi No.1 songs in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. Puja Entertainment has claimed that the makers do not have the required rights to use the songs and has demanded that they be removed from both the film and its promotional content.

The production house has also asked for a title change, claiming that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes inspiration from the song Ishq Sona Hai.

Apart from this, Puja Entertainment has reportedly demanded Rs 100 crore in damages if Tips Industries Limited and David Dhawan do not agree to their demands. Tips Industries’ Ramesh Taurani has maintained that the company legally owns the music and audio rights to the songs.

Despite the ongoing controversy, the film is currently scheduled to hit theatres on June 5.