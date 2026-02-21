Salim Khan’s Condition Stable, Family Asks Lilavati Hospital To Stop Health Updates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The family of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan has requested complete privacy regarding his medical condition, instructing Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital not to issue any further public updates about his health.

The 90-year-old writer was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. While doctors earlier confirmed that he was stable, the family has now drawn a firm line on public communication.

Family Seeks Strict Confidentiality

Amid intense media attention surrounding his hospitalisation, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing Khan’s treatment, had stated that he was stable but remained on ventilator support.

However, a source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers.”

The source further added, “Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed."

Lilavati Hospital, which typically provides periodic updates on high-profile patients, has agreed to respect the family’s request for confidentiality in this instance.

“It can be understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter. The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition,” the source added.

A Pillar Of Indian Cinema

Salim Khan is regarded as one of the most influential screenwriters in Hindi cinema. As part of the iconic Salim–Javed duo, he co-wrote several landmark films that reshaped Bollywood storytelling.

Among the classics credited to the duo are Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewaar, films that continue to hold cult status decades after their release.

As fans and members of the film fraternity await further word, the family has made it clear that any communication regarding his health will come directly from them.