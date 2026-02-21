Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salim Khan's Condition Stable, Family Asks Lilavati Hospital To Stop Health Updates

Salim Khan’s Condition Stable, Family Asks Lilavati Hospital To Stop Health Updates

Salim Khan remains hospitalised after a minor brain haemorrhage. The Khan family has instructed Lilavati Hospital not to release further updates on his health.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The family of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan has requested complete privacy regarding his medical condition, instructing Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital not to issue any further public updates about his health.

The 90-year-old writer was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. While doctors earlier confirmed that he was stable, the family has now drawn a firm line on public communication.

ALSO READ: ‘Famous Last Words’: Eric Dane’s Last Candid Interview Streams On Netflix

Family Seeks Strict Confidentiality

Amid intense media attention surrounding his hospitalisation, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing Khan’s treatment, had stated that he was stable but remained on ventilator support.

However, a source close to the family told Variety India, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers.”

The source further added, “Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed."

Lilavati Hospital, which typically provides periodic updates on high-profile patients, has agreed to respect the family’s request for confidentiality in this instance.

“It can be understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter. The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition,” the source added.

A Pillar Of Indian Cinema

(Image Source: Pinterest/sukantadash08093)
(Image Source: Pinterest/sukantadash08093)

Salim Khan is regarded as one of the most influential screenwriters in Hindi cinema. As part of the iconic Salim–Javed duo, he co-wrote several landmark films that reshaped Bollywood storytelling.

Among the classics credited to the duo are Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewaar, films that continue to hold cult status decades after their release.

As fans and members of the film fraternity await further word, the family has made it clear that any communication regarding his health will come directly from them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Salim Khan family requesting privacy for his medical condition?

The family considers health a private matter and wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny. They want to control any communication about his condition.

What was Salim Khan admitted to the hospital for?

The 90-year-old screenwriter was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Will Lilavati Hospital provide further updates on Salim Khan's health?

No, Lilavati Hospital has agreed to respect the family's request and will not issue any further public updates regarding his medical condition.

Who was Salim Khan part of in Bollywood?

Salim Khan was part of the iconic Salim-Javed duo, renowned screenwriters who co-wrote landmark films like Sholay, Zanjeer, and Deewaar.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Bollywood News Salman Khan Salim Khan Health Update Lilavati Hospital Mumbai
