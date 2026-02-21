‘Famous Last Words’: Eric Dane’s Last Candid Interview Streams On Netflix

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Fans of Eric Dane are remembering the actor through what has become a poignant farewell. Just a day after his death on February 19 following a battle with ALS, Netflix released a deeply personal episode of Famous Last Words featuring what is now his final recorded interview. He was 53.

In the 50-minute documentary, Dane opened up about his life with rare honesty, reflecting on family, loss, resilience and the realities of living with a progressive illness.

A Candid Conversation About Life And Legacy

Hosted by Brad Falchuk, the interview premiered on Netflix on February 20, 2026. It captures Dane in an unguarded mood as he revisits defining moments in his journey, including the trauma of losing his father to suicide and his separation from his wife, Rebecca.

Throughout the conversation, he spoke about perseverance, a value he said he wrestled with while confronting ALS. Despite the physical toll of the disease, he made it clear that his inner strength remained intact.

"It may weaken my body, but it cannot diminish my spirit."

The most emotional segment arrives near the end, when Dane shares four life lessons with his daughters, Billie and Georgia. He urges them to pursue what they truly want, stay present and avoid being trapped by the past.

Official Confirmation Of His Death

The news of his passing was confirmed by his representative, Melissa Bank, in a statement shared with US media on Thursday, February 19.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement said.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," the statement continued.

"He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time," the statement read.

His Battle With ALS

Dane publicly revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in an interview with People last year. He later shared that he had lost the use of his right arm.

Three weeks before his death, he withdrew from an ALS Network gala due to what the organisation described in a January 25 statement to USA TODAY as the "physical realities of living with ALS." He had been set to receive the Dean and Kathleen Rasmussen Advocate of the Year Award.

A Career That Spanned Decades

Over the years, Eric Dane built a career marked by memorable roles across television. He became widely recognised for portraying Dr Mark Sloan, famously known as McSteamy, on Grey’s Anatomy. More recently, he played Cal Jacobs on HBO’s Euphoria and had reprised the role for its upcoming third season, scheduled for release in April.

In one of his final screen appearances, he portrayed a firefighter diagnosed with ALS on NBC’s Brilliant Minds.

Dane is survived by his wife, actress and model Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie and Georgia.