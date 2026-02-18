Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: 7 Youths Allegedly Lured With 'Mission' Promise, Shooter Among 12 Arrested

Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: 7 Youths Allegedly Lured With ‘Mission’ Promise, Shooter Among 12 Arrested

Mumbai Police arrest seven more accused, including the main shooter, in the Rohit Shetty house firing case. Probe reveals alleged recruitment through social media with promises of quick money.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai’s high-profile February 1 firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence has taken a dramatic turn, with investigators uncovering what they describe as a carefully orchestrated recruitment drive targeting young men hungry for quick money and recognition.

According to police sources, the alleged shooter and six others were drawn into the plot through social media outreach and local contacts. What was presented to them, investigators say, was a so-called “mission” by “Hindu sainiks”, framed as an act designed to instill fear and gain notoriety.

ALSO READ: Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Alleged Mardi Gras Street Fight In New Orleans

Recruitment Trail Points To Shubham Lonkar Network

The probe suggests the accused were linked to the Shubham Lonkar gang, with promises of fast cash, fame, and a sense of belonging. The main shooter was allegedly given ₹50,000 in advance, with assurances of a larger payout after the attack.

Police, however, have cautioned that the financial details are still being verified, as several of the accused have reportedly altered their statements during questioning.

Authorities believe two modules operated behind the scenes: a Pune-based group that handled logistics and a North India-based unit that carried out the firing. Sources indicate the Pune module allegedly received around ₹60,000, while the Uttar Pradesh-based group of seven was paid ₹1 lakh for executing the act.

Shooter Among 7 Held In Joint Operation

In a coordinated crackdown, the Mumbai Crime Branch, along with Special Task Forces from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, arrested seven more individuals, bringing the total number of arrests to 12.

Among those apprehended is 24-year-old Deepak Ramesh Chandra Sharma, who allegedly fired five rounds outside Shetty Tower, the filmmaker’s 10-storey residence. The other accused include Sonu Thakur, Sunny Kumar, Ritik Kumar, Jatin Bharadwaj, Vishal Balakram, and Vishnu Kushwaha. They were produced before a court and remanded in police custody until February 25, confirmed Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam.

“Since the accused had switched off their mobile phones after the firing incident, we worked both manually and technically to nab them,” Gautam said. “Among those arrested, Deepak Sharma had fired at least five rounds at Shetty Tower (Rohit Shetty’s 10-storeyed residence) using a semi-automatic pistol.”

How The Attack Unfolded

Investigators say four of the arrested accused were directly involved in executing the firing. Sonu Thakur, familiar with Mumbai after living here for two years, allegedly played a key role in reconnaissance.

Police claim that Deepak Sharma and others reached Mumbai on January 18 and surveyed Shetty Tower multiple times before the incident. On the night of January 31, Sonu and Deepak reportedly traveled from Kalyan to Juhu on a scooter. After stopping at a wine shop, Sonu headed toward Juhu beach while Deepak allegedly approached the building and opened fire using a 7.62 bore semi-automatic pistol.

The pair fled on the scooter, abandoned it near Vile Parle railway station, and then took a series of auto-rickshaws to Thane and Kalyan before boarding an express train to Agra.

In Agra, they stayed at a factory where Ritik Kumar worked. The group later moved through Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida, reportedly taking shelter at the home of Vishal Balakram.

A Web Of Criminal Links

A statement from the Uttar Pradesh STF claimed that Vishnu Kushwaha had been tasked with executing the firing at the behest of alleged gangster and associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang aide Shubham Lonkar.

Though investigators have not established a direct link between the 12 arrested individuals and incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, several of his alleged associates have been named as absconding accused. These include Shubham Lonkar, his brother Pravin Lonkar, Golu Pandit, and an unidentified individual who reportedly conducted reconnaissance of Shetty’s residence.

Police sources say most of the arrested individuals had prior criminal records and met each other in jail. Many were school or college drop-outs.

“They are fond of making reels and some of the reels even featured weapons. They carried out the firing for a very small sum as they were keen to work for Lonkar and his gang,” an officer familiar with the probe said on condition of anonymity.

Investigation Continues

Ten police teams were deployed immediately after the February 1 firing, following CCTV leads and tracking down relatives and associates of the suspects. Officers combined ground-level inquiries with technical surveillance to locate the accused, who had switched off their mobile phones to evade detection.

Earlier, five Pune residents were arrested for allegedly providing logistical support, including arranging the scooter used in the attack.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the firing outside Rohit Shetty's residence?

Twelve individuals were arrested. Among them, Deepak Ramesh Chandra Sharma allegedly fired the shots. The arrests were made by the Mumbai Crime Branch, UP STF, and Haryana Police.

How were the accused recruited for the firing incident?

Investigators suggest the accused were recruited through social media outreach and local contacts, lured by promises of quick money and recognition. They were presented with a 'mission' by 'Hindu sainiks'.

What was the alleged motive behind the firing?

The perpetrators were allegedly motivated by promises of fast cash, fame, and a sense of belonging. The act was framed as a way to instill fear and gain notoriety.

What role did the Shubham Lonkar gang play in the incident?

The accused were allegedly linked to the Shubham Lonkar gang, with promises of rewards. Vishnu Kushwaha was tasked with the firing at the behest of an associate of Shubham Lonkar.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Rohit Shetty Mumbai Crime News ENtertainment News Rohit Shetty House Firing
