Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Alleged Mardi Gras Street Fight In New Orleans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans took an unexpected turn when actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested following an alleged physical altercation in the city’s French Quarter. What began as a late-night bar stop reportedly escalated into a street fight that ended with police involvement, paramedics on scene, and criminal charges.

Here’s what we know so far.

ALSO READ: Are Pedro Pascal And Rafael Olarra Dating? Arm-In-Arm NYC Outing Sparks Buzz

Midnight Incident Outside French Quarter Bar

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight Tuesday outside a bar in the French Quarter. Video footage obtained by TMZ captures the aftermath of the confrontation, while additional clips show portions of the fight itself.

In one video, LaBeouf appears shirtless, his back tattoo visible as he faces a group outside the venue. He is also seen leaning toward a man on the street as if attempting to speak with him.

According to an eyewitness account, bar staff escorted LaBeouf out of the establishment for reasons that remain unclear. The situation allegedly intensified after he exited the premises. Police later stated that once outside, LaBeouf allegedly struck one man multiple times with closed fists.

Dramatic Footage Emerges

EXCLUSIVE: Shia LaBeouf gets beat up in a Mardi Gras fight. https://t.co/Yd56zO4Gcc pic.twitter.com/j2TC8okzOR — TMZ (@TMZ) February 17, 2026

Further video shows the actor on the ground during the confrontation. A man stands over him and delivers two punches to his face.

“We gon’ beat the f*** out you, boy. Chill!” the man shouted as LaBeouf attempted to get up, only to fall back down.

Authorities arrived shortly afterward. LaBeouf received medical attention from paramedics at the scene and was transported to a hospital before being taken into custody.

Charges Confirmed

Law enforcement records confirm that LaBeouf was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery in connection with the alleged altercation. Two men reportedly told police that the actor assaulted them.

Orleans Parish records indicate that LaBeouf was later released on his own recognisance after appearing before a judge in the Magistrate Division of Orleans Parish Criminal Court at noon on Tuesday. Judge Simone Levine granted his release, emphasising that the actor must attend all upcoming court proceedings. He is next scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

A Troubled Legal History

This is not the first time LaBeouf has faced legal scrutiny. In 2017, he was arrested in Georgia for public intoxication and disorderly conduct and was later ordered to attend rehab.

He was also sued by musician FKA Twigs, who alleged sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. That lawsuit was settled in July of last year.

Most recently, LaBeouf appeared in the documentary Slauson Rec, directed by Leo Lewis O’Neil. The film, which screened at the Cannes Film Festival, follows the actor as he leads an experimental theatre company and includes scenes of tense and aggressive exchanges.