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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Are You Tamil, Telugu Or Kannadiga?': Bandla Ganesh Questions Prakash Raj's Identity After He Takes A Dig At Pawan Kalyan

'Are You Tamil, Telugu Or Kannadiga?': Bandla Ganesh Questions Prakash Raj's Identity After He Takes A Dig At Pawan Kalyan

Bandla Ganesh slammed Prakash Raj for questioning Pawan Kalyan's Telangana political ambitions, asking "Who the hell are you?" and challenging his identity as the two share long professional history.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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  • Ganesh criticized Raj for constant public interference and judgment.

Producer Bandla Ganesh did not hold back when actor Prakash Raj took a dig at Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over his political ambitions in Telangana. Ganesh fired back with sharp words, even going as far as questioning Prakash's own identity and roots. The whole episode started after Pawan Kalyan, who was denied permission to hold a public meeting in Telangana, declared that the state was nobody's "ayya jagir" (father's property), a statement he later took back.

Prakash Raj's Sarcastic Post

Without naming Pawan Kalyan directly, Prakash took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote a post in Telugu that roughly translates to: "If you say you're coming, would we say no? Do come, Sir...But before you do, are you coming on your own? Are you coming with an alliance? Or are you coming solo? Let us know that before you come. #justasking." The post was seen as a pointed reference to how Jana Sena Party had contested the Andhra Pradesh elections in alliance with TDP and BJP, raising questions about whether Pawan would go it alone in Telangana or again depend on a larger party. Pawan did not respond to Prakash's comment publicly.

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Bandla Ganesh Hits Back

Ganesh, a known Pawan Kalyan loyalist, came out swinging in response. He questioned why Prakash felt the need to comment on every issue and also brought up the actor's identity, writing: "Why do you have to stick your nose into everything? Who the hell are you, anyway? Are you a Tamilian, a Telugu person, or a Kannadiga? Where are you from, and what's your story?"

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It is worth noting that Prakash, who has Karnataka roots, has spoken before about belonging to multiple industries. Back in 2017, at a joint event of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and the Nadigar Sangam, he had said, "Nobody has the right to tell that I'm not a Thamizhan (Tamil person). I have lived with you, I am one of you, and I am as much a Tamilian as anyone else."

Ganesh did not stop there. He also questioned Prakash's authority to pass judgment on public matters, writing: "Are you a District Collector or the Prime Minister of the country, that you go barging into every town and every issue just to pass judgment? You seem to be everywhere I look; no matter the topic, there you are. If you've got nothing better to do with your life, find yourself some work, but don't go meddling in everyone else's business and acting like a hero. First, figure out who you are; then try to change the world!"

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What initial statement did Pawan Kalyan make that he later retracted?

Pawan Kalyan initially declared that Telangana was

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj Pawan Kalyan Bandla Ganesh Telangana Political Ambitions
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