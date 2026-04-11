Riddhima Debuts With Mom Neetu Kapoor And Kapil Sharma In 'Dadi Ki Shaadi'; First Look Out

The first look poster of Daadi Ki Shaadi has officially been released, and it is already creating strong buzz among audiences. The film brings together a unique and entertaining cast featuring veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, popular comedian Kapil Sharma, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is set to make her Bollywood debut.

The makers have confirmed that the film will release in theatres on 8 May 2026. The announcement has increased curiosity among fans, especially because of the film’s unusual and attention-grabbing title.

Daadi is breaking the internet… and rewriting the rules 💍🔥

Is the family backing her - or bracing for chaos? Find out soon!#DaadiKiShaadi Releasing at PVR INOX on May 8!

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.#KapilSharma #SadiaKhateeb #NeetuSingh #RiddhimaKapoor



Credits: RTake Studios, BeingU Studios &… pic.twitter.com/LHVo6I0yES — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) April 10, 2026

The poster shows a light-hearted family drama setup and hints at humour mixed with emotional storytelling. The production house RTake Studios shared the poster along with a caption suggesting a playful and rebellious tone. It reads, “Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited.”

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The film is expected to focus on a unique storyline where family relationships, generation gaps, and modern thinking come together in a comedic way. Neetu Kapoor plays a central role, while Kapil Sharma is expected to bring his signature comic timing to the screen. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s entry into Bollywood adds further interest to the project.

About The Film

Daadi Ki Shaadi is directed by Ashish R Mohan and is being produced under RTake Studios. The film also features a strong supporting cast, making it a multi-starrer family entertainer.

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Industry buzz suggests that the movie blends comedy, drama, and emotional moments, aiming to appeal to both young audiences and family viewers. With its quirky title, star cast, and fresh concept, Daadi Ki Shaadi is already being seen as one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026.

The film is expected to deliver a mix of laughter, drama, and heartfelt family emotions when it hits theatres on 8 May 2026.