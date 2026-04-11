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HomeEntertainmentRiddhima Debuts With Mom Neetu Kapoor And Kapil Sharma In 'Dadi Ki Shaadi'; First Look Out

Riddhima Debuts With Mom Neetu Kapoor And Kapil Sharma In 'Dadi Ki Shaadi'; First Look Out

The first look of Daadi Ki Shaadi starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma has been released, introducing Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s debut. Set for release on 8 May 2026.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daadi Ki Shaadi first look poster released, creating excitement.
  • Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma star in debut film.
  • Film premieres May 8, 2026, family entertainer.
  • Poster hints at humorous, emotional, unusual story.

The first look poster of the upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi has been released, creating strong excitement among fans. The film stars Neetu Kapoor and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in key roles, along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who makes her Bollywood debut. The makers have also announced the official release date as 8 May 2026. The poster has sparked buzz on social media, hinting at a light-hearted family entertainer filled with humour, emotions, and an unusual storyline.

Daadi Ki Shaadi First Poster Out

The first look poster of Daadi Ki Shaadi has officially been released, and it is already creating strong buzz among audiences. The film brings together a unique and entertaining cast featuring veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, popular comedian Kapil Sharma, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is set to make her Bollywood debut.

The makers have confirmed that the film will release in theatres on 8 May 2026. The announcement has increased curiosity among fans, especially because of the film’s unusual and attention-grabbing title.

The poster shows a light-hearted family drama setup and hints at humour mixed with emotional storytelling. The production house RTake Studios shared the poster along with a caption suggesting a playful and rebellious tone. It reads, “Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited.”

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The film is expected to focus on a unique storyline where family relationships, generation gaps, and modern thinking come together in a comedic way. Neetu Kapoor plays a central role, while Kapil Sharma is expected to bring his signature comic timing to the screen. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s entry into Bollywood adds further interest to the project.

About The Film 

Daadi Ki Shaadi is directed by Ashish R Mohan and is being produced under RTake Studios. The film also features a strong supporting cast, making it a multi-starrer family entertainer.

ALSO READ | After Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak, Calls It 'Systemic Failure'

Industry buzz suggests that the movie blends comedy, drama, and emotional moments, aiming to appeal to both young audiences and family viewers. With its quirky title, star cast, and fresh concept, Daadi Ki Shaadi is already being seen as one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026.

The film is expected to deliver a mix of laughter, drama, and heartfelt family emotions when it hits theatres on 8 May 2026.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Daadi Ki Shaadi be released?

The film Daadi Ki Shaadi is scheduled to be released in theatres on 8 May 2026.

Who are the main actors in Daadi Ki Shaadi?

The film stars Neetu Kapoor and comedian Kapil Sharma. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also makes her Bollywood debut in the movie.

What is the genre of Daadi Ki Shaadi?

Daadi Ki Shaadi is expected to be a light-hearted family entertainer, blending humour, drama, and emotional storytelling.

Who is directing Daadi Ki Shaadi?

The film Daadi Ki Shaadi is directed by Ashish R Mohan.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Neetu Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Daadi Ki Shaadi
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