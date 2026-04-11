The film Daadi Ki Shaadi is scheduled to be released in theatres on 8 May 2026.
Riddhima Debuts With Mom Neetu Kapoor And Kapil Sharma In 'Dadi Ki Shaadi'; First Look Out
The first look of Daadi Ki Shaadi starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma has been released, introducing Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s debut. Set for release on 8 May 2026.
- Daadi Ki Shaadi first look poster released, creating excitement.
- Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma star in debut film.
- Film premieres May 8, 2026, family entertainer.
- Poster hints at humorous, emotional, unusual story.
The first look poster of the upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi has been released, creating strong excitement among fans. The film stars Neetu Kapoor and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in key roles, along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who makes her Bollywood debut. The makers have also announced the official release date as 8 May 2026. The poster has sparked buzz on social media, hinting at a light-hearted family entertainer filled with humour, emotions, and an unusual storyline.
Daadi Ki Shaadi First Poster Out
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will Daadi Ki Shaadi be released?
Who are the main actors in Daadi Ki Shaadi?
The film stars Neetu Kapoor and comedian Kapil Sharma. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also makes her Bollywood debut in the movie.
What is the genre of Daadi Ki Shaadi?
Daadi Ki Shaadi is expected to be a light-hearted family entertainer, blending humour, drama, and emotional storytelling.
Who is directing Daadi Ki Shaadi?
The film Daadi Ki Shaadi is directed by Ashish R Mohan.