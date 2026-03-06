Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer NOT Releasing Today, Say Sources

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer NOT Releasing Today, Say Sources

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: The trailer of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, will not be released today.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the highly anticipated sequel to Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. While several reports claimed that the trailer would be released today, a source told ABP Live that the trailer is not dropping today. According to the source, the makers are instead expected to unveil the film’s poster today.

“They were supposed to release the poster yesterday, but it didn’t come out for some reason. The poster may be released today,” a source told ABP Live.

Speculation Surrounding Trailer Release

There has been considerable speculation about the trailer launch of the film. Many publications reported that the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge would arrive on March 6, following the release of the film’s poster on March 5. However, since the poster was not released as expected, the trailer launch has likely been pushed back as well. The trailer is now expected to be released only after the poster drops.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Box Office Clash After Toxic Pulls Out Of March 19 Slot

Initially, fans were expecting a major box office clash between Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic, starring Yash. However, the makers of Toxic postponed the film’s release to June due to unrest in West Asia, stating that they aim to reach the widest possible audience. The film is now scheduled to release on June 4 and will clash with Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan. Dhawan’s film will release on June 5. 

With Toxic moving out of the March window, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will now face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3. 



Frequently Asked Questions

Which other films will Dhurandhar: The Revenge clash with at the box office?

With Toxic moving its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will now compete with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Darling Krishna's Love Mocktail 3.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
