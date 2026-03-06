Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer NOT Releasing Today, Say Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the highly anticipated sequel to Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. While several reports claimed that the trailer would be released today, a source told ABP Live that the trailer is not dropping today. According to the source, the makers are instead expected to unveil the film’s poster today.

“They were supposed to release the poster yesterday, but it didn’t come out for some reason. The poster may be released today,” a source told ABP Live.

Speculation Surrounding Trailer Release

There has been considerable speculation about the trailer launch of the film. Many publications reported that the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge would arrive on March 6, following the release of the film’s poster on March 5. However, since the poster was not released as expected, the trailer launch has likely been pushed back as well. The trailer is now expected to be released only after the poster drops.

Earlier reports had suggested that the trailer might be unveiled on March 3, a day before Holi. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh later clarified the situation on social media. He stated that the makers have not announced any official date for the trailer launch and advised fans to wait for an official confirmation.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar, which was released in Hindi on December 5, received a strong response from audiences, and it was evident in its box office collection too. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to hit theatres on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

Box Office Clash After Toxic Pulls Out Of March 19 Slot

Initially, fans were expecting a major box office clash between Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic, starring Yash. However, the makers of Toxic postponed the film’s release to June due to unrest in West Asia, stating that they aim to reach the widest possible audience. The film is now scheduled to release on June 4 and will clash with Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan. Dhawan’s film will release on June 5.

With Toxic moving out of the March window, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will now face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3.





