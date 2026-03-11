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Ek Din Trailer: Ek Din, produced under Aamir Khan Productions, has been generating buzz ever since Aamir Khan personally went to Arijit Singh’s home to request him to sing the film’s title track after announcing his playback singing exit. It is in the news again as the makers have dropped the film’s trailer, giving audiences a glimpse of the romantic drama. The movie, directed by Sunil Pandey, stars Sai Pallavi and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the lead roles.

Ek Din Trailer

The 2-minute-13-second trailer opens with Junaid’s character, who is deeply in love with Sai Pallavi’s character. Standing near a Fortune Bell, he wishes for a chance to spend just one day with her. As he makes the wish, he says, “Kaash Meera meri ho jaaye, chaahe ek din ke liye hi sahi [I wish Meera becomes mine, even if it’s just for one day].” At that very moment, Sai’s character walks past him along with Kunal Kapoor, and he forgets to ring the bell. Despite this, his wish is fulfilled as the strong winds ring the bell soon after he leaves.

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The trailer shows several warm moments between the two, including a scene where Sai sings a birthday song for Junaid and another where she kisses him on the forehead. However, the mood shifts when the day ends, and she discovers the truth, leading to a confrontation in which she slaps him for betraying her trust.

Arijit Singh’s Ek Din

Apart from the storyline, the music in the trailer has also caught viewers’ attention. Arijit Singh’s vocals bring a strong emotional touch to the scenes, making the romance feel even more heartfelt. Many viewers have described the trailer as soothing and comforting, while also hinting that the film may include unexpected twists along the way.

“Another banger loading by Arijit Singh,” wrote one social media user. Another commented, “Wooow finally no alcohol no drug no cigarettes trailer. Refreshing one.”

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A third viewer shared, “Finally something fresh from Bollywood. A much-needed relief from violent spy action films.”

Several fans also expressed excitement about the film’s soundtrack. “Arijit Singh EK Din,” one user wrote. Another added, “ARIJIT SINGH Is Not Just A Singer! He Is A Gem Of The Music Industry & GOATed Of Indian Cinema!” A different comment read, “Arijit Singh, can't wait for the movie and the music album.”

Ek Din Release Date

Along with the trailer launch, the makers also revealed the film’s release date. Ek Din, which is reportedly inspired by the 2016 Thai film One Day, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 1. The screenplay has been written by Sneha Desai and Spandana Mishra, with music composed by Ram Sampath and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.