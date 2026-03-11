Firing Attempt On Farooq Abdullah In Jammu; Former CM Was At Wedding Function

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference patron Dr Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped unhurt after a firing incident in Jammu on Wednesday evening. The incident took place in the Greater Kailash area of the city where Abdullah had attended the wedding ceremony of a lawyer’s son. According to officials, shots were fired shortly after the former chief minister stepped out of the banquet hall following the event. Security personnel quickly overpowered the suspect and took him into custody. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: An incident of firing occurred at a function where JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary were present. One person has been arrested. No injuries have been reported.



CCTV visuals showing the moment when the incident took place. pic.twitter.com/pnoD3f9fRJ March 11, 2026

Deputy CM Suffers Minor Injury

Abdullah, who is under official security cover, was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at the event. During the incident, Choudhary sustained minor injuries after being hit by a pellet and was immediately provided medical assistance. Officials said Abdullah himself escaped the firing without any injuries.

Suspect Detained After Firing

Police identified the accused as Kamal Singh Jamwal, who was apprehended by security personnel soon after the shots were fired. According to initial reports, the suspect had allegedly been hiding in nearby bushes and opened fire as Abdullah was leaving the banquet hall.

Abdullah had spent around an hour at the wedding function before the incident occurred. Authorities have begun investigating the motive behind the firing and are examining all circumstances surrounding the attack. Security agencies are also reviewing the incident given the high-profile presence at the event.