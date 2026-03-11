Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFiring Attempt On Farooq Abdullah In Jammu; Former CM Was At Wedding Function

Firing Attempt On Farooq Abdullah In Jammu; Former CM Was At Wedding Function

Abdullah had spent around an hour at the wedding function before the incident occurred. Authorities have begun investigating the motive behind the firing.

By : Ajay Bachloo | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 12:13 AM (IST)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference patron Dr Farooq Abdullah narrowly escaped unhurt after a firing incident in Jammu on Wednesday evening. The incident took place in the Greater Kailash area of the city where Abdullah had attended the wedding ceremony of a lawyer’s son. According to officials, shots were fired shortly after the former chief minister stepped out of the banquet hall following the event. Security personnel quickly overpowered the suspect and took him into custody. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Deputy CM Suffers Minor Injury

Abdullah, who is under official security cover, was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at the event. During the incident, Choudhary sustained minor injuries after being hit by a pellet and was immediately provided medical assistance. Officials said Abdullah himself escaped the firing without any injuries.

Suspect Detained After Firing

Police identified the accused as Kamal Singh Jamwal, who was apprehended by security personnel soon after the shots were fired. According to initial reports, the suspect had allegedly been hiding in nearby bushes and opened fire as Abdullah was leaving the banquet hall.

Abdullah had spent around an hour at the wedding function before the incident occurred. Authorities have begun investigating the motive behind the firing and are examining all circumstances surrounding the attack. Security agencies are also reviewing the incident given the high-profile presence at the event.

Related Video

Breaking News: Middle East War Sparks LPG Crisis in India; Mumbai Dhobi Ghats Hit Hard

Published at : 11 Mar 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Firing Attempt On Farooq Abdullah In Jammu; Former CM Was At Wedding Function
Firing Attempt On Farooq Abdullah In Jammu; Former CM Was At Wedding Function
Cities
Puducherry Hotels Face Closure Risk Amid LPG Cylinder Shortage
Puducherry Hotels Face Closure Risk Amid LPG Cylinder Shortage
Cities
Former Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Sworn In As Delhi's New Lieutenant Governor
Former Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Sworn In As Delhi's New Lieutenant Governor
Cities
Who Is Harish Rana? Delhi Man Granted Right To Die By Supreme Court In Landmark Judgment
Who Is Harish Rana? Delhi Man Granted Right To Die By Supreme Court In Landmark Judgment
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Middle East War Sparks LPG Crisis in India; Mumbai Dhobi Ghats Hit Hard
Breaking News: Domestic LPG Shortage Hits Major Indian Cities, Long Queues Outside Gas Agencies
Breaking News: IRCTC Orders Railway Canteens to Switch to Microwave & Induction Amid LPG Shortage
Delhi Politics: Sanjay Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav Slam Govt Over LPG Crisis, Hotels & Factories Hit
Delhi Update: Kejriwal Blasts Modi Over LPG Shortage, Hotels & Restaurants Face Shutdown
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Mahua Moitra’s Remarks Reveal Dangerous Politics Of Exclusion In West Bengal
Opinion
Embed widget