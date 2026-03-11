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HomeNewsWorldMojtaba Khamenei Suffered Injuries To Legs, Hand & Arm In Feb 28 Strike: Reports

Mojtaba Khamenei Suffered Injuries To Legs, Hand & Arm In Feb 28 Strike: Reports

Western intelligence officials believe the cleric may be deliberately kept out of the public eye due to fears of possible assassination attempts as tensions continue to escalate.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
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Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was injured during a strike on February 28 that killed several members of his family, including his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, The Guardian reported, citing Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus. In an interview conducted at the Iranian embassy in Nicosia, Ambassador Alireza Salarian said the 56-year-old cleric survived the bombardment that destroyed his father’s residence in Tehran but sustained injuries to his limbs. The strike formed part of the opening phase of US-led airstrikes against Iran and triggered a broader escalation in the region.

Ambassador Details Injuries

According to the report, Salarian said Mojtaba Khamenei was present at the residence when the strike occurred and was fortunate to survive the bombardment that levelled the building. He said the cleric suffered injuries to his legs, hand and arm and is believed to be recovering in hospital.

The ambassador suggested the injuries may explain why Khamenei has not appeared in public or delivered any statement since he succeeded his father as Iran’s supreme leader earlier this week. Several members of the Khamenei family were killed in the strike during the holy month of Ramadan.

Those killed included the late supreme leader’s wife, daughter, son-in-law and a 14-month-old grandchild. Salarian also said several senior military commanders were among those killed after attending a gathering at the residence located near Tehran’s presidential complex.

Reports Point To Additional Injuries

Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khamenei also suffered a fractured foot and other minor injuries during the first day of the US and Israel’s bombardment campaign, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. The source said the injuries included a bruise around his left eye and minor cuts on his face, though Iranian authorities have not publicly detailed the extent of his condition.

Earlier this week Yousef Pezeshkian, a senior government adviser and the son of Iran’s president, also said Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded but did not elaborate on the circumstances. An Iranian official later told Reuters that the cleric had been “lightly injured” but continued to carry out his responsibilities.

Iranian state television has described the new leader as a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war”, though it did not provide details about the nature of his injuries. Western intelligence officials believe the cleric may be deliberately kept out of the public eye due to fears of possible assassination attempts as tensions continue to escalate.

The leadership transition has drawn sharp international reactions. US President Donald Trump criticised Mojtaba Khamenei’s selection by a committee of clerics, while Israel has warned it would not hesitate to target the cleric, who is widely seen as sharing the hardline views of his father, who ruled Iran for nearly four decades.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
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Iran Israel War Mojtaba Khamenei Iran War Mojtaba Khamenei Injured
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