YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider and a former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, is currently recovering in hospital after crashing his car into a divider during a live stream on Instagram. The incident took place just days after Dobhal posted a lengthy video on YouTube in which he accused his family of mentally harassing him. In the video, he also spoke about struggling with suicidal thoughts and claimed that he had previously attempted suicide.

Dobhal further alleged that his family had refused to accept his wife, Ritika, because she is from a different caste. He also said that his mother, father, Kalam, and Shreya would be responsible for his death. Now, his brother Atul Dobhal, better known as Kalam Ink, has released a series of videos addressing the claims on Instagram. In his response, Kalam Ink accused Anurag of presenting only one side of the story without any proof. He suggested that the allegations were being used to gain sympathy from the public and boost engagement on social media.

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‘UK07 Rider’s Health, Pregnant Ritika Priority’

Amid the controversy, Anurag Dobhal’s manager has now issued an official statement addressing the situation.

In the statement, Rohit Panday said, “At this point of time our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost 9 months pregnant.”

He further added, “We will not pass any comment on any video/statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover and we will then issue any statement.”





What Kalam Ink Had Said?

Kalam Ink shared three videos on Instagram responding to several allegations made in Anurag’s YouTube video. He claimed that Ritika was not allowed to cook in their kitchen due to a recent death in the family, and not because of their inter-caste marriage. He also alleged that an audio clip circulating online had been edited and did not provide the full context of why his mother asked Ritika to leave the house. Kalam also criticised his brother, saying that such actions could set a negative example for his followers.

“If I have filed false cases or taken even a needle’s worth of his property, then conduct an investigation against me. If it is proven that I have taken anything, I should be punished, and the truth should come out,” he claimed, adding, “If he was in depression and planning to commit suicide, then who was running the paid PR campaigns, him or his management? After the suicide attempt, the entire narrative changed. People forgot the proof we had presented and started trolling us instead.”

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Kalam also alleged that after Anurag’s accusations and the accident, their family began receiving threats from his followers.

“You have 8 million followers. Thank God you are alive and you didn’t harm anyone in the process,” he said, adding, “Do you know how many people gathered outside our house after that? People are threatening to burn us alive if they see us outside.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KALAM INK (@kalam_inkk)

He further claimed that their father had suffered brain strokes, but that the family never used the situation to gain sympathy. Kalam also insisted that he had not taken any money from his brother and said that Anurag should present proof if he believed otherwise.

Kalam also said he was grateful to God that Anurag survived the accident, adding that he might have ended up in jail and that it would have taken time for the truth to come out.

[If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please remember that help is available and you are not alone. You can reach out to trained counsellors through helplines such as Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 0657-6453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 0484-2448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, and Lifeline (Kolkata) 033-64643267.]