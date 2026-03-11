8th Pay Commission: How High Could Minimum Govt Pay Go? Rs 46,000 Estimate Explained

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The Indian government has begun consultations for the 8th Central Pay Commission, a major review that will determine future salaries, pensions and allowances for millions of central government employees. The Ministry of Finance has invited suggestions from employees, pensioners, staff unions and other stakeholders as part of the consultation process. Inputs can be submitted through an online portal until April 30, 2026. The exercise marks the first stage in the formation of the new pay structure, which will affect lakhs of government employees and pensioners across the country once the commission submits its recommendations.

Consultation Process Begins

The government formally notified the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. The commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations.

If accepted, the proposals could revise the pay structure, allowances and pension framework for around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 69 lakh pensioners.

Officials said the consultation phase will allow employees, pensioners, staff unions and other stakeholders to provide suggestions before the commission undertakes detailed deliberations.

There has been speculation about the possible increase in salaries under the new revision. Analysts say that if a higher fitment factor is adopted, the minimum basic salary could rise significantly from the current level. However, government officials have clarified that no decision has yet been taken on salary levels or the timeline for implementation.

Financial provisions for any revised pay structure will only be made after the commission submits its report and the government approves its recommendations.

Previous Pay Commissions At A Glance

1st Pay Commission (1946-47)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 55

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 2,000

Compression Ratio: 1:36.4

2nd Pay Commission (1957-59)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 80

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 3,000

Compression Ratio: 1:37.5

3rd Pay Commission (1972-73)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 196

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 3,500

Compression Ratio: 1:17.9

4th Pay Commission (1986)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 750 Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 8,000 Compression Ratio: 1:10.7

5th Pay Commission (1996)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 2,550 Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 26,000 Compression Ratio: 1:10.2

6th Pay Commission (2006)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 7,000

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 80,000

Compression Ratio: 1:11.4

7th Pay Commission (2016)

Minimum Basic Salary: Rs 18,000

Maximum Basic Salary: Rs 2,50,000

Compression Ratio: 1:13.9

What Comes Next

Pay commissions have periodically revised government salaries in India since the first one was established in 1946. Over time, these reviews have steadily increased the minimum and maximum basic pay for government staff.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016, the minimum basic salary was raised to Rs 18,000, while the maximum basic salary was set at Rs 2,50,000 per month.

The consultation process for the 8th Pay Commission is expected to continue over the coming months before the commission begins its detailed review of pay structures, allowances and pensions.

For now, the government says the consultation stage is only the first step in a long process, and any changes to salaries will take effect only after the commission submits its report and the recommendations are approved.