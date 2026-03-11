OPINION | Mahua Moitra’s Remarks Reveal Dangerous Politics Of Exclusion In West Bengal

The recent remarks by Mahua Moitra, a Member of Parliament from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), have triggered a major political controversy and raised serious questions about the state of democratic discourse in West Bengal. Speaking during a protest at Dharmatala in Kolkata, Moitra declared that those who are not with the TMC are “not Bengalis” and therefore have no right to stay in the state. Such a statement is not merely political rhetoric; it strikes at the heart of India’s constitutional values and exposes a troubling mindset within the ruling establishment of West Bengal.

India is a federal democracy built on the idea that citizenship and identity cannot be monopolised by any political party. To suggest that political allegiance determines who qualifies as a “Bengali” is not only absurd but also deeply dangerous. The statement effectively attempts to redefine cultural identity in terms of party loyalty, thereby erasing the diversity of opinion that is the cornerstone of democratic politics.

VIDEO | TMC MP Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) says, "I am saying this to everyone that those who are not with TMC now, they are not Bengali's , they don't have the right to stay in Bengal because Mamata Didi is fighting this battle for the people of Bengal."



(Full video available… pic.twitter.com/GzxxHf5SSt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2026

The backlash was swift. Shehzad Poonawalla, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), condemned Moitra’s statement and accused the TMC of harbouring an authoritarian mindset. Drawing a historical comparison, Poonawalla said that Moitra’s remarks echoed the infamous statement of Indira Gandhi during the Emergency era, “India is Indira, Indira is India.” According to him, Moitra’s formulation of “TMC is Bengali and Bengali is TMC” reflects a similarly dangerous conflation of political power with cultural identity.

While political exaggeration is common in rallies, this episode reveals a deeper pattern in West Bengal’s political culture under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. Over the years, critics have repeatedly accused the TMC of fostering an environment where dissent is treated as betrayal. The narrative promoted by Moitra fits neatly into this framework: support the ruling party or risk being labelled an outsider in your own land.

Such rhetoric is particularly alarming in a state like West Bengal, which has historically prided itself on intellectual pluralism and political debate. From the Bengal Renaissance to the freedom movement, Bengal has produced thinkers, reformers, and revolutionaries who believed in questioning authority. To reduce that proud legacy to blind loyalty toward a political party is a betrayal of Bengal’s cultural heritage.

Equally concerning is the broader implication of Moitra’s statement. If political opposition automatically disqualifies someone from belonging to the state, then democracy itself becomes meaningless. Elections cease to be contests of ideas and instead turn into loyalty tests. In such an environment, the space for dissent shrinks rapidly.

The BJP has also linked this rhetoric to the pattern of political violence that has plagued West Bengal in recent years. Following the 2021 Assembly elections, several reports and testimonies alleged widespread attacks on opposition workers and supporters. Critics argue that when leaders publicly question the legitimacy of their political opponents’ right to belong, it creates a climate where intimidation and violence become easier to justify.

Poonawalla’s criticism also touched upon another sensitive issue, the alleged disrespect shown by certain TMC leaders toward Droupadi Murmu. The BJP has often accused the TMC of making remarks that undermine the dignity of the President, who also represents India’s tribal communities. By connecting Moitra’s comments to this pattern, the BJP is attempting to frame the controversy as part of a larger culture of intolerance within the TMC.

Of course, defenders of Moitra may argue that her statement was made in the heat of a political protest and should not be taken literally. But public figures, especially elected representatives, cannot hide behind rhetorical excess when their words carry such exclusionary implications. In a politically polarised environment, statements like these can easily inflame tensions and deepen social divisions.

Ultimately, the real issue goes beyond one controversial remark. It is about the kind of political culture India wants to nurture. Democracy thrives when political rivals recognise each other’s legitimacy and compete through ideas rather than intimidation. When leaders begin to define identity and belonging through the lens of party loyalty, they undermine the very foundations of democratic coexistence.

West Bengal deserves a political discourse that reflects the state’s rich intellectual tradition rather than one that attempts to monopolise identity for partisan gain. Being a Bengali is not determined by one’s support for a particular party. It is defined by culture, language, history, and a shared sense of belonging that transcends politics.

No political party, whether the TMC, the BJP, or any other, has the authority to decide who belongs to Bengal. In a democratic republic like India, that right belongs only to the Constitution and the people themselves.

(The writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author)

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