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US President Donald Trump has said the ongoing war with Iran could end “soon”, claiming there is “practically nothing left to target” and that the conflict could end whenever he decides. Speaking in a brief phone interview with the news outlet Axios, Trump said the conflict was progressing faster than expected and suggested that US forces had inflicted significant damage on Iranian targets. His remarks come amid continuing military operations and growing debate within the United States about the objectives and long-term consequences of the conflict.

‘Ahead Of Timetable’

In the interview, Trump described the campaign as “going great” and claimed US forces had already exceeded their initial expectations.

“We are way ahead of the timetable,” he said, adding that the damage inflicted on Iranian targets had surpassed what officials initially believed possible within the original six-week operational plan.

Trump suggested the scale of the strikes had significantly weakened Iran’s military capacity, leading him to argue that the conflict could conclude sooner than anticipated.

Criticism & Domestic Concerns

Despite the President’s optimistic assessment, critics have questioned the clarity of Washington’s strategy in the conflict.

Opponents argue that the administration’s objectives have shifted several times since the start of the war, raising concerns about the long-term direction of the campaign.

Public opinion in the United States also appears divided. Recent surveys indicate that many Americans remain sceptical about the war and are concerned about the potential for a prolonged military engagement.

The developments come as international observers continue to monitor the conflict closely, amid fears that the fighting could escalate further and affect stability across the wider Middle East region.