The film's release was postponed due to the ongoing Iran-Israel War. The new date is June 4th.
After Dodging Dhurandhar, Yash’s Toxic To Clash With Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai
Yash’s Toxic has been postponed to June 4 due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, setting up a box office clash with Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai.
The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have postponed the release of Yash’s film amid the ongoing Iran-Israel War. While the new June 4 release date means the film will avoid a box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it will now compete with Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai.
Makers of Varun’s Film Contemplating Release Date
After the new release date was announced for Toxic, the makers of Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai were “caught unawares”.
“If a film has already locked a release slot and another filmmaker plans to arrive in the same week, it is customary to inform the makers who secured the date first. In this case, that didn’t happen,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.
The source further claimed that Varun Dhawan, director David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani only learned that Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups would release on the same day as their film after actor Yash shared the statement on social media. “The team of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is upset. They were caught unawares and are now considering their next move - whether to shift their release date or stick to it,” the source added.
Toxic Makers Refute Claim
However, the makers of Toxic have denied the claims, stating that they informed the team of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai beforehand. A spokesperson from KVN Productions said, “When KVN owner Mr Venkat realised that the dates were overlapping, he personally reached out to the makers of Varun’s film, Mr Ramesh Taurani, to avoid any unnecessary friction. Anil Thadani facilitated the conversation, as the Toxic makers did not want the other project to face the kind of uncertainty their film had earlier encountered.”
The spokesperson added that the discussion took place well before the official announcement of the new release date. “Both teams were completely aware that a clash was possible. Everything was handled transparently and cordially,” the statement said.
Ramesh Taurani, per the publication, said that nothing has been decided yet.
As of now, both films are scheduled to release in June. Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is a revenge drama that reportedly features Yash in multiple roles. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.
Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai is a romcom starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated for a June 5 release.
