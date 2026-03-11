Trump-Epstein ‘Titanic Pose’ Statue Pops Up In Washington DC, Sparks Buzz Online

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A protest art installation depicting figures resembling Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has appeared in Washington, DC, drawing public attention.

The installation shows statues of Trump and Epstein recreating the iconic pose from the film Titanic. The display is believed to have been erected by an artist collective known as Secret Handshake.

The artwork surfaced earlier this week without any prior announcement. Its appearance coincides with renewed scrutiny over Trump’s alleged ties to Epstein, the financier who has been widely reported to have operated a child sex and prostitution ring.

Part Of A Series Of Protest Installations

The latest installation follows a string of similar displays in the US capital.

Last week, a project titled “Jeffrey Epstein Walk of Shame” appeared at Farragut Square in Washington. The installation was modelled after the Hollywood Walk of Fame and featured the names of politicians, billionaires and other individuals reported to have links to Epstein.

Earlier, in September, another artwork titled “Best Friends Forever” appeared on the National Mall. The spray-painted bronze statue depicted Trump and Epstein holding hands and was also attributed to the Secret Handshake collective.

DOJ Releases Additional FBI Interview Records

Last week, the United States Department of Justice released additional Federal Bureau of Investigation records summarising interviews conducted in 2019 with an unidentified woman during the agency’s investigation into Epstein.

According to the documents, the woman alleged that Trump attempted to force her to perform oral sex after Epstein introduced her to the future president in New York or New Jersey in the 1980s. She said she was between 13 and 15 years old at the time. FBI agents interviewed the woman four times in 2019.

Previously, the Justice Department had released only a summary of one interview in which the woman accused Epstein of molesting her when she was a teenager. The newly disclosed records reference an additional allegation involving Trump.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt rejected the claims, calling them “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence.”

The Justice Department also said some of the documents contain “untrue and sensationalist claims” about Trump. The accuracy of the woman’s allegations has not been independently verified, and FBI records show agents stopped speaking with her in 2019.

Political Scrutiny Over Epstein Records

The Justice Department said the records were released after it discovered they had previously been “incorrectly coded as duplicative” and therefore were not published earlier.

Their disclosure has intensified political scrutiny in the United States Congress over how records connected to the Epstein investigation have been handled.

Democrats have accused the administration of withholding material related to Trump. A committee in the United States House of Representatives has voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the handling and disclosure of the documents.

Trump has repeatedly said his association with Epstein ended in the mid-2000s and that he was unaware of the financier’s sexual abuse. Previously released records show Trump flew several times on Epstein’s plane in the 1990s, which Trump has denied.

Epstein died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, drawing global attention to allegations involving influential individuals linked to him.