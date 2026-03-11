‘You Are Seen In Germany, In England...': Shah Slams Rahul In Lok Sabha, Cites Low Attendance

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, questioning his participation in parliamentary debates and citing attendance records from previous Houses.

During his remarks in the House, Shah accused Gandhi of frequently skipping key discussions while simultaneously alleging that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament.

Shah Cites Participation Record In Earlier Lok Sabhas

Referring to Gandhi’s participation during the 16th Lok Sabha, Shah said the Congress leader did not take part in several major debates.

“In the 16th Lok Sabha, in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018, he did not participate even once in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. He did not take part in even a single discussion on the Budget, and did not participate in any discussion on government Bills,” Shah said.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "LoP has grievances that he is not allowed to speak, that the voice of LoP is stifled. I would like to ask him who will decide who has to speak? Speaker? No, you have to decide this. But when it is a chance to speak, you are seen in… pic.twitter.com/j5R89yhn9q — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

He added that in later years too, Gandhi had skipped multiple debates.

“In the 16th Lok Sabha, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, he did not take part in the debate on the President’s address. In 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, he did not participate in the Budget discussion and did not take part in the debate on even a single Bill,” Shah said.

Attendance Below National aAverage

Shah also cited attendance data from different Lok Sabha terms to question Gandhi’s engagement with parliamentary proceedings.

“In the 17th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 51%. National average was 66%. In the 16th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 52%. National average was 80%. In the 15th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 43%. National average was 76%,” Shah said.

‘When chance to speak, he’s in Germany or England’

The Home Minister said the Leader of Opposition had complained that he was not being allowed to speak in Parliament, but argued that opportunities were available.

“LoP has grievances that he is not allowed to speak, that the voice of LoP is stifled. I would like to ask him who will decide who has to speak? Speaker? No, you have to decide this,” Shah said.

“But when it is a chance to speak, you are seen in Germany, in England. Then he complains,” he added.

Congress MPs Spoke For Over 157 Hours: Shah

Shah further pointed to the overall participation of Congress MPs in the current Lok Sabha to argue that the Opposition had not been prevented from speaking.

“Congress MPs spoke for 157 hours and 55 minutes in the 18th Lok Sabha. How much did the LoP speak? Why did you not speak?” Shah said.

“Which Speaker stopped you? Nobody can. Misinformation is spread to defame the Lok Sabha,” he added.