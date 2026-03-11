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Stand-up comedian Varun Grover has reacted to the Supreme Court directive asking the Centre and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)to remove the chairperson of the NCERT social science curriculum, Michel Danino, along with two associates, from any role in curriculum development. The court also directed that they should not be engaged in any work that involves payment from public funds. Grover responded by saying that the action taken was insufficient and sarcastically suggested additional punishments.

‘Public Lashings, Desh-Nikaala Too’

“Not enough,” he said, before suggesting additional punishments.

“I think public lashings and desh-nikaala should be added to the punishment,” he added.

Not enough. I think public lashings and desh-nikaala should be added to the punishment. https://t.co/mlg3cDWyeh — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) March 11, 2026

What Has SC Said?

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant instructed the Centre, all state governments, and institutions receiving public funding to dissociate Professor Danino and his team from any involvement in preparing or finalising educational content. The directive also bars them from offering services to publicly funded institutions if it involves financial compensation from public funds. The order also applies to educator Suparna Diwakar and legal researcher Alok Prasanna Kumar, who were part of the team.

“At the outset we have no reason to doubt that professor Michel Danino along with Ms Diwakar and Mr Alok Prasanna Kumar either does not reasonable knowledge about Indian judiciary or they deliberately knowingly misrepresented the facts in order to project a negative image of Indian judiciary before students of Class 8 who are at an impressionable age,” the court observed.

It added, “There is no reason as to why such persons be associated in any manner with preparation of curriculum or finalisation of text book for the next generation. We direct union, all states, all institutions recieving state funds, to disassociate them from rendering any service which would mean payment to them from public funds.”

NCERT Judiciary Chapter Row

The controversy began after NCERT released a Class 8 social science textbook titled “Exploring Society: India and Beyond” (Part II). Chapter IV of the book, titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society,” discussed challenges faced by the judicial system. It mentioned issues such as a backlog of cases, a shortage of judges, and allegations of corruption within the judiciary.

Following the controversy, NCERT issued a public apology on social media and announced that the book had been withdrawn.

“The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of all stakeholders,” the council said.

It added, “NCERT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content.”

Earlier, on February 27, NCERT also issued an advisory asking students to return copies of the banned Class 8 social science textbook to its headquarters after concerns were raised about the chapter discussing alleged corruption in the judiciary.

The advisory came a day after the Supreme Court imposed a “complete blanket ban” on further publication, reprinting, or digital circulation of the book. The court noted that the textbook contained “offending” references related to judicial corruption and remarked that “a gunshot has been fired and the institution is bleeding.”

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