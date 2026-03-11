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HomeNewsIndia'Don't Panic': PM Modi Reassures Nation On Energy Supply Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

'Don't Panic': PM Modi Reassures Nation On Energy Supply Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

The prime minister appealed to the public to only “spread correct, verified information” and expressed confidence that India would manage the situation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
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Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens not to pay attention to rumours and asked people not to panic amid concerns about LPG shortages linked to the widening conflict in West Asia.

The prime minister appealed to the public to only “spread correct, verified information” and expressed confidence that India would manage the situation.

“Spread correct, verified information,” Modi said, adding that India “will navigate every situation successfully”.

Remarks At NDA Rally In Tamil Nadu

Speaking at a National Democratic Alliance rally in Tiruchi in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the prime minister reiterated that the Centre places the nation’s interests above everything else.

Noting that the conflict in West Asia has disrupted the global energy supply chain, Modi said the government remains guided by the principle of “India first”.

Government Monitoring Situation In West Asia

Earlier in the day, while speaking at an event in Kochi, Modi said India does not leave its citizens stranded abroad and that the government is working to provide all possible assistance to Indians in West Asia.

He said the Centre is closely monitoring developments and coordinating efforts to support Indian nationals living and working in conflict-hit regions.

The prime minister also thanked Gulf nations for supporting Indian workers.

“Gulf countries are giving the utmost care to Indians working there. I am grateful to them for that,” he said.

Centre Says Crude Supply Remains Secure

At an inter-ministerial briefing later in the evening, government officials said India’s crude oil supply remains secure despite rising global concerns over energy disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia.

Officials said the country currently has access to about 55 lakh barrels of crude oil per day, noting that the volumes available now exceed what would normally have arrived through the Strait of Hormuz during the same period.

LPG Imports And Strait Of Hormuz Route

The government also said that India imports about 60 per cent of its liquid petroleum gas (LPG) requirement, with 90 per cent of those imports routed through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, urged people not to panic, saying the government has taken several steps to manage supply disruptions.

Related Video

Breaking News: Middle East War Sparks LPG Crisis in India; Mumbai Dhobi Ghats Hit Hard

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Prime Minister Modi urging citizens to do regarding rumors about LPG shortages?

Prime Minister Modi urges citizens not to pay attention to rumors, not to panic, and to only spread correct, verified information.

Why are there concerns about LPG shortages?

Concerns about LPG shortages are linked to the widening conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted the global energy supply chain.

Is India's crude oil supply secure despite the conflict in West Asia?

Yes, government officials stated that India's crude oil supply remains secure, with current access to about 55 lakh barrels per day.

How much of India's LPG requirement is imported and through which route?

India imports about 60 percent of its LPG requirement, with 90 percent of these imports routed through the Strait of Hormuz.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
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PM Modi Reassures Nation On Energy Supply Escalating US-Iran Tensions
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