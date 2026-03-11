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HomeEntertainment‘Make Him Famous’: Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of Woman Allegedly Molested On IndiGo Flight

‘Make Him Famous’: Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of Woman Allegedly Molested On IndiGo Flight

A woman alleged that she was molested twice on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Actor Richa Chadha has expressed support for a woman who alleged that she was molested during an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai. The woman shared her experience on social media and also posted a picture of the man she accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Richa Chadha Extends Support

Quoting her post, Richa Chadha wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Make him famous.”

 Woman Allegedly Molested On IndiGo Flight

The woman, identified as Khansa Juned, alleged that the man tried to touch her inappropriately while she was asleep on the flight. She said that when it happened again, she was awake and managed to catch him in the act. 

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“Nidhish Gopalkri Nair was sitting next to me on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai,” the woman wrote on X. She added, “He tried to touch me while I was asleep. The second time, I wasn't sleeping and caught him red-handed.”

However, she claimed that when she confronted him, he dismissed her accusation by saying that she was hallucinating.

“When I confronted him, he claimed that I was hallucinating.”

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In her post, she also tagged the Delhi Police and IndiGo, seeking action over the incident.


‘Make Him Famous’: Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of Woman Allegedly Molested On IndiGo Flight

How Did Social Media Users React?

After going through her post, one social media user suggested that she should have raised the matter with the cabin crew. “She should have reported this to crew, immediate action wouldve been taken. And he would’ve become famous too. I don't understand how it will help to post this on social media to get justice.”

“It would've been better to just give that lowlife a couple of slaps with shoes right there,” suggested another. 

When some expressed disbelief over the incident, a social media user asked, “But how does someone, a stranger on the flight, know the full name of the person and take a perfect nice click?”

RJ Sayema also supported the woman and shut down those asking for proof. “If a girl feels that the touch was bad, it WAS BAD! What’s this nonsense about ‘proof’? And if someone accidentally touches, he apologises! This tendency of dismissing someone’s experiences just because ‘I don't think so!’ is outrageous. If you can’t stand in solidarity, just sit down.”

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident did Richa Chadha comment on?

Richa Chadha expressed support for a woman who alleged she was molested on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

What did the woman accuse the passenger of on the IndiGo flight?

The woman alleged that a male passenger, Nidhish Gopalkri Nair, tried to touch her inappropriately while she was asleep and awake on the flight.

How did Richa Chadha respond to the molestation allegation?

Richa Chadha shared the woman's post on X and wrote, 'Make him famous,' encouraging public awareness of the accused.

What was the alleged molester's reaction when confronted?

When confronted by the woman, the man accused her of hallucinating and dismissed her claims.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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