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Actor Richa Chadha has expressed support for a woman who alleged that she was molested during an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai. The woman shared her experience on social media and also posted a picture of the man she accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Richa Chadha Extends Support

Quoting her post, Richa Chadha wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Make him famous.”

Woman Allegedly Molested On IndiGo Flight

The woman, identified as Khansa Juned, alleged that the man tried to touch her inappropriately while she was asleep on the flight. She said that when it happened again, she was awake and managed to catch him in the act.

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“Nidhish Gopalkri Nair was sitting next to me on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai,” the woman wrote on X. She added, “He tried to touch me while I was asleep. The second time, I wasn't sleeping and caught him red-handed.”

However, she claimed that when she confronted him, he dismissed her accusation by saying that she was hallucinating.

“When I confronted him, he claimed that I was hallucinating.”

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In her post, she also tagged the Delhi Police and IndiGo, seeking action over the incident.





How Did Social Media Users React?

After going through her post, one social media user suggested that she should have raised the matter with the cabin crew. “She should have reported this to crew, immediate action wouldve been taken. And he would’ve become famous too. I don't understand how it will help to post this on social media to get justice.”

“It would've been better to just give that lowlife a couple of slaps with shoes right there,” suggested another.

When some expressed disbelief over the incident, a social media user asked, “But how does someone, a stranger on the flight, know the full name of the person and take a perfect nice click?”

RJ Sayema also supported the woman and shut down those asking for proof. “If a girl feels that the touch was bad, it WAS BAD! What’s this nonsense about ‘proof’? And if someone accidentally touches, he apologises! This tendency of dismissing someone’s experiences just because ‘I don't think so!’ is outrageous. If you can’t stand in solidarity, just sit down.”