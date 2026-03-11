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India on Wednesday condemned the attack on a Thai-flagged cargo vessel bound for Gujarat’s Kandla port in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that commercial shipping must not be targeted amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had taken note of reports regarding the strike on the vessel Mayuree Naree on March 11. The government expressed concern over increasing attacks on civilian maritime traffic and reiterated that targeting commercial ships and endangering crew members threatens both regional stability and the freedom of navigation along one of the world’s most critical trade corridors.

Attack On Vessel Bound For India

The Thai-flagged cargo vessel Mayuree Naree was reportedly attacked near the Strait of Hormuz while travelling towards Kandla Port in Gujarat. According to Thai media reports, the vessel sustained damage during the incident, forcing its crew to evacuate.

#WATCH | A Thai-flagged cargo ship came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the vessel damaged and forcing 23 crew members to evacuate, says Thai media.



(Visuals source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/9zOREKDpnb — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

At the time of the attack, a total of 23 crew members were on board the ship. While the vessel was damaged, authorities have yet to confirm the precise nature of the strike or the weapon used. Maritime and regional authorities are continuing to assess the situation as details about the incident emerge.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most strategically important maritime chokepoints in the world, with a significant share of global oil shipments passing through the narrow waterway each day. Any disruption to shipping in the region carries potential implications for global trade and energy markets.

MEA Issues Statement

In its statement, the MEA said India “deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.” The ministry noted that lives, including those of Indian citizens, had already been lost in earlier attacks linked to the conflict.

The government also warned that the intensity and lethality of such attacks appear to be increasing. It reiterated that targeting civilian vessels, endangering innocent crew members or impeding freedom of navigation and commerce should be avoided.