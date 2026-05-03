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HomeCitiesDelhi Fire Tragedy: Friend Recalls Victim’s Final Moments. What Did He Say?

Delhi Fire Tragedy: Friend Recalls Victim’s Final Moments. What Did He Say?

At least 9 died in a Shahdara fire, possibly triggered by an AC blast. Victims made desperate calls for help. Families allege rescue delays and a locked roof exit. Probe underway.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 May 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi fire kills nine in residential building, AC explosion suspected.
  • Victim's final desperate calls for help from trapped building.

Delhi Fire Tragedy: At least 9 people died after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Shahdara. Preliminary reports suggest a possible air conditioner (AC) explosion may have triggered the blaze, though officials have said the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation. Grief and disbelief engulfed families and friends of those killed in the fire in Vivek Vihar, as harrowing accounts emerged of desperate calls for help in the early hours of Sunday.

'Save Me': Victim’s Last Call Recalled

According to relatives, Nishank Jain, one of the victims, frantically called several people as flames rapidly spread through the residential building. “He kept saying, ‘save me, save me’,” a close friend recalled.

Manoj, a family friend, said Nishank tried reaching him around 3:50 am and again at 4 am. “I couldn’t answer. I saw the missed calls in the morning and rushed to the hospital when I learnt what had happened,” he told PTI.

Nishank was meant to travel to Manesar with his elder brother Deepak Jain (38) for a family celebration but cancelled at the last moment. “Had he gone, he would be alive,” a relative said.

Friends remembered him as generous and community-minded, often contributing to social causes.

 

Locked Roof, Delayed Rescue Spark Outrage

 

Anger also surfaced among relatives, who alleged delays in rescue operations. Some claimed victims attempted to escape via the roof but were trapped as the door was locked.

Among the injured, Naveen Jain suffered severe burns and was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment. His family alleged mismanagement during the transfer, claiming they were left waiting for hours without an ambulance.

Rescue workers described the scene inside the charred building as “horrific.” Jotjeet Sabarwal of the Shahid Bhagat Singh Seva Dal said bodies were found on staircases and across floors. “We even found a toddler clutched in a family member’s arms,” he said, adding that many bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

The group claimed the building had central locking, with the roof door shut, possibly hindering escape. The rescue operation lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.

At least nine people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, died after the blaze broke out around 3:50 am, engulfing multiple floors of the building.

Before You Go

Kolkata: TMC Alleges Security Breach Outside Strong Room at Sheikhawat Memorial School

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Shahdara, Delhi?

A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Shahdara, resulting in the deaths of at least 9 people. The fire occurred in Vivek Vihar.

What is the suspected cause of the Delhi fire?

Preliminary reports suggest a possible air conditioner (AC) explosion may have triggered the blaze. However, officials will confirm the exact cause after a detailed investigation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire Delhi Fire Tragedy DELHI DELHI NEWS Vivek Vihar
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