Assembly Elections Result 2026: Timing, Date And Where To Watch 5 State Verdict

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission announces results for five states on May 4.

Vote counting begins at 8 am with postal ballots, then EVMs.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the results of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on May 4.

Polling was conducted in multiple phases over recent weeks, marked by intense campaigning and robust voter participation. Several constituencies are expected to witness close contests, keeping the outcome finely balanced.

When Counting Will Start?

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am under tight security, with early trends likely to emerge within the first few hours. Final results are expected by the end of the day.

As per procedure, counting will start with postal ballots—cast by service voters, election personnel and others unable to vote in person—before moving on to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Each EVM will be opened in the presence of authorised officials and candidates’ representatives, displaying the vote count for every contender.

Once EVM counting begins, the process typically gathers pace due to instant tabulation. However, since counting is conducted in multiple rounds across constituencies, final outcomes may take until the afternoon or evening to be fully declared.

Where To Watch Results

You can follow live coverage on ABP Live News which will offer real-time updates, ground reports, expert analysis and trend-based projections throughout the day.

For detailed data, Abplive.com will provide live dashboards with constituency-wise leads, party tallies and comprehensive tracking of results.