Decorated wrestler and politician Vinesh Phogat has publicly identified herself as one of the six women who filed sexual harassment complaints against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Vinesh Phogat Identifies As Complainant In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan
Brijbhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has identified herself as one of the six women who filed harassment complaints against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
- Vinesh Phogat reveals she is a complainant in sexual harassment case.
- Phogat cites mental pressure and competitive integrity for speaking out.
- She criticizes government and sports ministry for inaction on allegations.
- Wrestler prepares for competition after Olympic disqualification.
Brij Bhushan Singh Sexual Harassment Case: In a significant development for Indian sport and politics, decorated wrestler and politician Vinesh Phogat has publicly identified herself as one of the six women who filed sexual harassment complaints against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Breaking a Long Silence
Phogat chose to reveal her identity via a social media video on Sunday. She explained that while she initially wished to let the legal process conclude quietly, current circumstances necessitated her coming forward.
"I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing," Phogat stated. She noted that she had previously followed Supreme Court guidelines regarding the dignity and honour of victims.
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Mental Pressure and Competitive Integrity
Phogat spoke candidly about the immense mental strain of competing in environments linked to the accused. With the case still in court and witnesses being examined, she expressed doubt about performing at her peak under such conditions.
"Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me," she said. She added that she only desires results to reflect the genuine hard work of athletes.
Criticism of Institutional Inaction
The wrestler, who now serves as an MLA in the Haryana assembly, was critical of the lack of official action. She claimed that the government and sports ministry have remained "spectators" while giving the former federation chief a "free hand."
Phogat is scheduled to compete in the 57kg category in Gonda. This follows her absence from competition since the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she faced a high-profile disqualification for being marginally overweight before her final.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has publicly identified herself in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexual harassment case?
Why did Vinesh Phogat decide to reveal her identity now?
Phogat stated that while she initially wanted the legal process to conclude quietly, current circumstances made it necessary for her to come forward and reveal her identity.
How has the ongoing case affected Vinesh Phogat's ability to compete?
Phogat has expressed that competing in environments linked to the accused puts immense mental pressure on her, potentially impacting her performance.
What criticism did Vinesh Phogat have regarding the official response to the case?
She criticized the government and sports ministry for remaining 'spectators' and allowing the former federation chief a 'free hand' while the investigation was ongoing.