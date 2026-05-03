Vinesh Phogat Identifies As Complainant In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vinesh Phogat reveals she is a complainant in sexual harassment case.

Phogat cites mental pressure and competitive integrity for speaking out.

She criticizes government and sports ministry for inaction on allegations.

Wrestler prepares for competition after Olympic disqualification.

Brij Bhushan Singh Sexual Harassment Case: In a significant development for Indian sport and politics, decorated wrestler and politician Vinesh Phogat has publicly identified herself as one of the six women who filed sexual harassment complaints against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Breaking a Long Silence

Phogat chose to reveal her identity via a social media video on Sunday. She explained that while she initially wished to let the legal process conclude quietly, current circumstances necessitated her coming forward.

"I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing," Phogat stated. She noted that she had previously followed Supreme Court guidelines regarding the dignity and honour of victims.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Sold: Adar Poonawalla, Mittals Take Over RR In Rs 15,600 Cr Deal

Mental Pressure and Competitive Integrity

Phogat spoke candidly about the immense mental strain of competing in environments linked to the accused. With the case still in court and witnesses being examined, she expressed doubt about performing at her peak under such conditions.

"Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me," she said. She added that she only desires results to reflect the genuine hard work of athletes.

Criticism of Institutional Inaction

The wrestler, who now serves as an MLA in the Haryana assembly, was critical of the lack of official action. She claimed that the government and sports ministry have remained "spectators" while giving the former federation chief a "free hand."

Phogat is scheduled to compete in the 57kg category in Gonda. This follows her absence from competition since the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she faced a high-profile disqualification for being marginally overweight before her final.