Ahead of Vote Count, TMC Alleges Car With BJP Logo Entered Strongroom Without Checking

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC workers alleged BJP vehicles entered EVM strongroom area.

Mamata Banerjee protested alleged strongroom unauthorized access previously.

Tensions flared at the counting centre in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhowanipore constituency a day before vote counting, after Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers alleged that two vehicles bearing BJP flags were allowed inside the premises where EVMs are stored. The development comes shortly after Banerjee staged a four-hour sit-in outside the same counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ School on Thursday night, raising concerns over alleged unauthorised access to the strongroom.

War of Nerves Between TMC and BJP

With polling concluded, the political contest in West Bengal has shifted into a high-stakes battle over the security of strongrooms. Workers from both the TMC and the BJP have been closely monitoring facilities across the state where EVMs are kept.

Despite expressing confidence in a “landslide victory”, Banerjee has repeatedly voiced concerns about possible “counting malpractice and EVM tampering” ahead of the results.

Allegations Over Vehicle Entry

On Sunday morning, TMC workers stationed near the Bhowanipore counting centre claimed that two cars with BJP flags entered the premises and approached the strongroom area.

“Security personnel are not allowing any unauthorised entry. Then how was this vehicle permitted inside? We had not seen it in the past few days,” a TMC worker said, adding that central forces later asked them to move 100 metres away when they protested.

The party also alleged that although police assured the vehicle would be removed, it remained inside for some time.

However, a senior Election Commission official dismissed the claims, stating that the car was merely passing along Harish Mukherjee Road and was allowed to leave after routine checks found nothing objectionable.

Previous Protests And Complaints

The controversy follows a series of protests by the TMC over alleged irregularities at counting centres. On Thursday, party leaders Sashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh staged a sit-in outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging unauthorised activity inside the strongroom.

In Howrah, TMC workers objected to renovation work near a strongroom, prompting authorities to temporarily halt the activity. On Saturday, the party also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging unauthorised sorting of postal ballots at the same venue.

Similar protests were reported at Asansol College and Barasat Government College, where TMC workers claimed CCTV cameras had been switched off for brief periods—allegations the Election Commission denied, asserting that surveillance remained uninterrupted.

BJP Hits Back

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Sajal Ghosh dismissed them as baseless, saying people in Bengal were finding it “hilarious” that the TMC was raising such concerns.

“Are they worried about losing?” he asked, accusing the ruling party of making “frivolous charges”.

Earlier WSuvendu Sarkar Alleged that officers assigned for Counting Day duties, voluntarily or under pressure, are reportedly disclosing their specific duty details, locations, specific roles in the counting process and designations to their respective departmental organizations and associations.