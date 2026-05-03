Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film aims for comedy of errors, not infidelity promotion.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana defends movie's moral compass.

Co-star Rakul Preet Singh clarifies light-hearted narrative.

New release date set for May 15, 2026.

It started as a buzz, then quickly snowballed into a full-blown debate online. But is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do really promoting infidelity or has the conversation taken a wrong turn? As criticism gathered pace on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana stepped forward to clear the air, offering a firm and rather straightforward take on the film’s intent.

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‘He's A Complete Green Flag’

At the film's trailer launch on Saturday Ayushmann appeared alongside co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, addressing the chatter head-on. He was quick to underline that the narrative revolves around interpersonal dynamics not moral compromise.

“Yeh film inn charun ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka… He is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral Compass bilkul correct hai,” he said.

He didn’t stop there. Drawing a clear line between perception and reality, Ayushmann added, “We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai.”

'Yeh Ek Comedy Of Errors Hai'

Backing her co-star, Rakul Preet Singh also dismissed the ongoing criticism, reiterating that the film stays within the boundaries of light-hearted storytelling.

“The film doesn’t promote infidelity or having affairs”.

She further explained the relatability factor, saying, “Yeh ek comedy of errors hai. Aur comedy of error toh yahan par kai logun ke saath hota hoga… Toh aap bhi relate karenge zaroor.”

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About The Film

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Backed by T-Series and presented by Gulshan Kumar and B R Chopra, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.

Originally slated for a March release, the film will now arrive in cinemas on May 15, 2026.