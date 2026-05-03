No, the film's narrative focuses on interpersonal dynamics and is a comedy of errors. The cast emphasizes that it is a family film and does not promote infidelity.
Ayushmann Khurrana Breaks Silence On ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Backlash, Says 'It’s Just A Comedy Of Errors’
Ayushmann Khurrana responds to criticism around Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, clarifying the film is a light-hearted comedy, not about infidelity.
- Film aims for comedy of errors, not infidelity promotion.
- Actor Ayushmann Khurrana defends movie's moral compass.
- Co-star Rakul Preet Singh clarifies light-hearted narrative.
- New release date set for May 15, 2026.
It started as a buzz, then quickly snowballed into a full-blown debate online. But is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do really promoting infidelity or has the conversation taken a wrong turn? As criticism gathered pace on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana stepped forward to clear the air, offering a firm and rather straightforward take on the film’s intent.
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‘He's A Complete Green Flag’
At the film's trailer launch on Saturday Ayushmann appeared alongside co-stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, addressing the chatter head-on. He was quick to underline that the narrative revolves around interpersonal dynamics not moral compromise.
Ayushman says that pati patni woh Do isn't about infidelity but rather a comedy of errors!
by u/Emotional_Passage630 in BollyBlindsNGossip
“Yeh film inn charun ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka… He is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral Compass bilkul correct hai,” he said.
He didn’t stop there. Drawing a clear line between perception and reality, Ayushmann added, “We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai.”
'Yeh Ek Comedy Of Errors Hai'
#Rakulpreet: Our film (#PatiPatniAurWohDo) isn't promoting Infidelity, its a comedy of errors!— Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) May 3, 2026
Do you agree with her statement?#SaraAliKhan https://t.co/7963chUUGH pic.twitter.com/VIZ05oDmGD
Backing her co-star, Rakul Preet Singh also dismissed the ongoing criticism, reiterating that the film stays within the boundaries of light-hearted storytelling.
“The film doesn’t promote infidelity or having affairs”.
She further explained the relatability factor, saying, “Yeh ek comedy of errors hai. Aur comedy of error toh yahan par kai logun ke saath hota hoga… Toh aap bhi relate karenge zaroor.”
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About The Film
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Backed by T-Series and presented by Gulshan Kumar and B R Chopra, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.
Originally slated for a March release, the film will now arrive in cinemas on May 15, 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Pati Patni Aur Woh Do promoting infidelity?
What is the main theme of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do?
The film is described as a comedy of errors, revolving around the dynamics between the characters. It aims for light-hearted storytelling that audiences can relate to.
Who is Ayushmann Khurrana playing in the film?
Ayushmann Khurrana plays the character of Prajapati Pandey. He states that his character has a correct moral compass and is a 'green flag'.
When will Pati Patni Aur Woh Do be released?
The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 15, 2026.