Trump Says He’ll Review Iran’s New Proposal, Warns Of Renewed US Strikes If Tehran 'Misbehaves'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump reviews Iran's proposal, doubts acceptability, eyes military action.

US President expresses uncertainty about a deal with Iran.

Iran seeks lifting of Strait of Hormuz restrictions for talks.

Officials hint at renewed conflict between Iran and US.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is reviewing a fresh proposal from Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while expressing doubt over its acceptability and cautioning that military options remain on the table as the West Asia crisis continues to deepen.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”

The remarks came shortly after Trump spoke to reporters while boarding Air Force One in Florida, where he reiterated uncertainty about the possibility of a deal. “I’ll let you know about it later,” he said, adding that “they’re going to give me the exact wording now.”

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Trump Hints Possibility Of Renewed US Strikes

Trump indicated that the United States could resume military action if Tehran’s conduct escalates. Speaking earlier in West Palm Beach, he said, “If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we’ll see. It’s a possibility that could happen, certainly.”

His comments come amid heightened concerns of renewed conflict following stalled diplomatic engagement over Iran’s nuclear programme and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet, signalling regional apprehension over a potential escalation.

Stalled Negotiations Over Nuclear Programme

Trump had earlier voiced dissatisfaction with an initial Iranian offer during ongoing negotiations.

“They want to make a deal, I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens,” he told reporters at the White House.

He further claimed that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement but lacks cohesion in its negotiating position, which was pushing the deal further. “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to,” Trump said.

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Iran, for its part, has insisted that Washington lift restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz before substantive talks on nuclear issues can proceed. The US had previously moved to block Iranian vessels after Tehran restricted international access to the key maritime route.

Iranian officials have signalled the possibility of renewed hostilities. Islamic Revolutionary Guard officer Mohammad Jafar Asadi said, “Renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely.”

The warning followed Trump’s suggestion that the United States might consider abandoning negotiations altogether.

Despite expressing reluctance to escalate militarily, Trump underscored the stark choices facing Washington. “There are the options: Do you want to go blast the hell out of ’em and finish them forever, or do we want to try and make a deal? I mean, those are the options,” he told reporters.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the situation remains uncertain, with the possibility for either a settlement or renewed confrontation between the US and Iran.