Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says He’ll Review Iran’s New Proposal, Warns Of Renewed US Strikes If Tehran 'Misbehaves'

Trump Says He’ll Review Iran’s New Proposal, Warns Of Renewed US Strikes If Tehran 'Misbehaves'

Trump said he will examine Iran’s latest proposal to end hostilities but warned that military action remains an option, as tensions escalate over nuclear negotiations and the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 May 2026 06:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump reviews Iran's proposal, doubts acceptability, eyes military action.
  • US President expresses uncertainty about a deal with Iran.
  • Iran seeks lifting of Strait of Hormuz restrictions for talks.
  • Officials hint at renewed conflict between Iran and US.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is reviewing a fresh proposal from Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while expressing doubt over its acceptability and cautioning that military options remain on the table as the West Asia crisis continues to deepen.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.” 

The remarks came shortly after Trump spoke to reporters while boarding Air Force One in Florida, where he reiterated uncertainty about the possibility of a deal. “I’ll let you know about it later,” he said, adding that “they’re going to give me the exact wording now.”

ALSO READ: Iran-US War May Resume, Senior Iranian Military Officer Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal

Trump Hints Possibility Of Renewed US Strikes

Trump indicated that the United States could resume military action if Tehran’s conduct escalates. Speaking earlier in West Palm Beach, he said, “If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we’ll see. It’s a possibility that could happen, certainly.”

His comments come amid heightened concerns of renewed conflict following stalled diplomatic engagement over Iran’s nuclear programme and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet, signalling regional apprehension over a potential escalation.

Stalled Negotiations Over Nuclear Programme

Trump had earlier voiced dissatisfaction with an initial Iranian offer during ongoing negotiations. 

“They want to make a deal, I’m not satisfied with it, so we’ll see what happens,” he told reporters at the White House.

He further claimed that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement but lacks cohesion in its negotiating position, which was pushing the deal further. “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: Iran: Jailed Nobel Winner Narges Mohammadi Hospitalised

Iran, for its part, has insisted that Washington lift restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz before substantive talks on nuclear issues can proceed. The US had previously moved to block Iranian vessels after Tehran restricted international access to the key maritime route.

Iranian officials have signalled the possibility of renewed hostilities. Islamic Revolutionary Guard officer Mohammad Jafar Asadi said, “Renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely.”

The warning followed Trump’s suggestion that the United States might consider abandoning negotiations altogether.

Despite expressing reluctance to escalate militarily, Trump underscored the stark choices facing Washington. “There are the options: Do you want to go blast the hell out of ’em and finish them forever, or do we want to try and make a deal? I mean, those are the options,” he told reporters.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the situation remains uncertain, with the possibility for either a settlement or renewed confrontation between the US and Iran.

Before You Go

Elections Update: Security Tightened in Bengal as Re-Polling Witnesses Protest Over Alleged Intimidation

Frequently Asked Questions

Is President Trump considering a new proposal from Iran?

Yes, President Trump stated he is reviewing a fresh proposal from Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. He expressed doubt about its acceptability.

Could military action resume between the US and Iran?

President Trump indicated that military action is still an option. He stated that the US could resume military action if Iran escalates or misbehaves.

What is the current status of negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program?

Negotiations are stalled, and President Trump has voiced dissatisfaction with an initial Iranian offer. Iran insists Washington lift restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz before substantive talks.

What are Iran's conditions for nuclear talks?

Iran has signaled the possibility of renewed hostilities and insists that Washington lift restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz before substantive talks on nuclear issues can proceed.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 May 2026 06:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz United STates West Asia Conflict Iran War US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says He’ll Review Iran’s New Proposal, Warns Of Renewed US Strikes If Tehran 'Misbehaves'
Trump Says He’ll Review Iran’s New Proposal, Warns Of US Strikes If Tehran 'Misbehaves'
World
Iran: Jailed Nobel Winner Narges Mohammadi Hospitalised
Iran: Jailed Nobel Winner Narges Mohammadi Hospitalised
World
Iran-US War May Resume, Senior Iranian Military Officer Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal
Iran-US War May Resume, Senior Iranian Military Officer Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal
World
Iraq Says Oil Exports To Normalise Within A Week Of Hormuz Crisis Ending
Iraq Says Oil Exports To Normalise Within A Week Of Hormuz Crisis Ending
Advertisement

Videos

Elections Update: Security Tightened in Bengal as Re-Polling Witnesses Protest Over Alleged Intimidation
Election: Re-Polling in Bengal’s 15 Booths Continues, Voter Turnout Strong Amid High Drama
SC hearing: Kapil Sibal Defends EC Circular in SC, Says No Challenge to Election Process
breaking: Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams TMC, Calls SC Decision a Setback; Questions Punjab Police Action
Bihar Mob Fury: Enraged Locals Thrash neighbor Following Attempted Sexual Assault at Wedding House
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget