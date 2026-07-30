Ramayan Trailer Reactions: ‘Really Disappointed’ Fans Question Film’s Rs 4,800 Budget

The much-awaited Ramayana trailer dropped online at 4.15 am on July 30 after a series of leaks and delays, and the response was immediate. Social media users quickly focused on the film’s massive visual scale, Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram and Yash’s appearance as Raavan. While several viewers praised the performances, VFX and music, others felt the trailer lacked the emotional depth expected from an adaptation of the epic. Questions were also raised over the absence of Lord Hanuman and references to the Lakshman Rekha. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film is now drawing intense discussion ahead of its Diwali release.

Ramayana Trailer Reactions

Within minutes of the trailer going live, X was filled with reactions to its visuals and performances. Ranbir Kapoor’s restrained portrayal of Lord Ram received praise from viewers who highlighted his screen presence and expressive eyes. Yash, meanwhile, drew attention for his imposing and intense interpretation of Raavan.

One X user wrote, “Can properly feel the grandness and scale in this new trailer; this is what I was talking about. They have cooked (sic),” praising the treatment of the film. Another X user wrote, 'Really disappointed... considering how much budget they had.' Another netizen wrote, '#Ramayana trailer was soulless and did not evoke a single emotion. Maybe it’s due to Namit, as he has hyped this movie and the VFX so much that I was prepared to be blown away, but honestly it was a dud. A bland interpretation of an Epic

#Ramayana trailer was soulless and did not evoke a single emotion.



Maybe it’s due to Namit, as he has hyped this movie and the VFX so much that I was prepared to be blown away, but honestly it was a dud.



A bland interpretation of an Epic pic.twitter.com/FY4LrH7ghL — ❤️‍🔥 (@Ramu6648) July 29, 2026 Another viewer called it the best trailer they had watched and wrote, “Hands down, the best trailer I've ever watched. #Ramayana is on another level! The visuals are breathtaking, the VFX look world-class, and every frame feels cinematic. It's 100,000x better than Adipurush's trailer. Ranbir Kapoor looks phenomenal as Lord Ram, and Yash absolutely owns every second he's on screen as Ravana. With a reported Rs 1,500 crore budget (including marketing), Rs 3,000 crore worldwide is absolutely achievable if the film delivers on this scale (sic).”

A third reaction focused on the presentation and emotional impact. The user wrote, “Just watched the Ramayana trailer and I’m still absorbing it. The scale is insane, the frames feel cinematic yet deeply rooted, and the emotion hits hard. Every one of them leaves a mark in just a few minutes. This trailer #ranbirkapoor #Ramayana #Worldoframayana #yash. A truly mind-blowing trailer (sic).”

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The music also became a talking point, with one viewer praising the work of AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, writing, “The trailer for #RanbirKapoor and #Yash's #RAMAYANA has absolutely peaked! #ARRahman and #HansZimmer's magical score elevates every frame, while the stunning VFX and breathtaking set pieces make this look like a true cinematic spectacle. Can't wait to witness this magnum opus! (sic)”

This is about to become the world's next laughing stock. 😭😭😭#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/bbvIY0OMml — cesare (@iblamekafka) July 30, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash

The trailer establishes Raavan as the powerful ruler at the centre of the conflict before introducing Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram, portrayed as a prince facing a larger battle to restore order. Yash’s Raavan has emerged as one of the most discussed aspects of the trailer, with viewers reacting to his darker and more forceful screen presence. Ranbir, by contrast, has received attention for playing Ram with a calmer and more measured approach.

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The trailer also offers glimpses of Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Other members of the cast include Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

Not everyone was convinced, however. One X user criticised the trailer and wrote, “#Ramayana trailer was soulless and did not evoke a single emotion. Maybe it’s due to Namit, as he has hyped this movie and the VFX so much that I was prepared to be blown away, but honestly it was a dud. A bland interpretation of an Epic (sic).”

Another viewer questioned several omissions, writing, “After watching the #Ramayana trailer, three major questions came to my mind -Where was Bajrangbali? Why was there not a single frame or scene of Lord Hanuman in the entire trailer? Glorification of Ravana: Did anyone else feel like the trailer attempted to glorify Ravana? Omission of Lakshman Rekha: Why was there no mention or reference to the Lakshman Rekha? (sic).”

Ramayana Release Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film produced by Namit Malhotra through DNEG and Prime Focus Studios, with Yash also serving as a co-producer. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva and Faisal Malik.

The film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, adding another major name to an already ambitious production. The trailer had initially been scheduled to arrive on July 24 but was pushed back after the makers finalised a global distribution partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, during the Diwali weekend, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. With the trailer now out, discussions around the film are likely to intensify as audiences wait to see the full story on the big screen.