India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra’s Emotional Reunion Turns Controversial After Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal’s Visit

Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra’s Emotional Reunion Turns Controversial After Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal’s Visit

Shreya Kalra’s boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal entered the Lock Upp Season 2 house during visitor week, leading to an emotional reunion before tensions erupted. His clash with Yogesh Rawat and an argument involving Akanksha Choudhary left viewers sharply divided over the visit.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Jaiswal entered Lock Upp 2, emotionally reuniting with Shreya.
  • He then confronted Yogesh Rawat, sparking a heated verbal clash.
  • Rishabh's presence also fueled an argument between Shreya and Akanksha.

Shreya Kalra’s Lock Upp Season 2 journey took an emotional turn when her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, entered the house during visitor week. Their reunion left Shreya in tears, with Rishabh praising her effort and calling the series “Shreya Kalra's show”. But the mood changed soon after. His confrontation with Yogesh Rawat over earlier remarks about Shreya led to an ugly verbal clash, and his presence was also linked to a separate argument involving Akanksha Choudhary. The episode has now split viewers, with some praising Rishabh’s support and others questioning whether his involvement added unnecessary tension inside the house for Shreya.

Rishabh Jaiswal’s Emotional Reunion With Shreya

Rishabh entered the Lock Upp 2 house during the special family and visitor week, giving Shreya a rare moment of comfort as the competition nears its finale. The two embraced after spending weeks apart, and Shreya became visibly emotional during their meeting.

Rishabh also used the opportunity to encourage her and remind her that her efforts inside the show were being noticed outside. He said, “I genuinely believe this is Shreya Kalra's show. I've been saying it since day one; even my social media bio says so!” The comment, shared on Instagram, reflected his strong support for her journey.

Yogesh Rawat Clash Changes The Mood

The emotional reunion soon gave way to confrontation when Rishabh questioned Yogesh Rawat over remarks made about Shreya earlier in the season. What began as a heated exchange quickly turned personal, with both sides trading abusive comments. Yogesh reportedly challenged Rishabh to settle the matter face-to-face once they were outside the digital jail.

ALSO READ | ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Receives Roaring Reception During ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Screenings

The argument added another layer of tension to an already volatile episode and became one of the most discussed moments surrounding Rishabh’s visit.

Akanksha Choudhary Argument Adds To Fallout

Rishabh’s presence also appeared to influence another disagreement inside the house, this time involving Shreya and fellow contestant Akanksha Choudhary. Reports from the episode suggest the dispute was linked to comments and gameplay discussions following Rishabh’s entry. With emotions already running high, the disagreement further divided viewers over whether the visit was a positive source of support or a trigger for fresh conflicts.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Enters ‘Alliance’ To Support Brother Sohail Khan, Sports Rugged Cowboy Look

Rishabh’s appearance may have been intended to lift Shreya’s spirits, but his brief stay ended up becoming a major talking point among Lock Upp 2 viewers. What began as an emotional reunion quickly turned into one of the more contentious visitor-week moments of the season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited Shreya Kalra in Lock Upp Season 2?

Shreya Kalra's boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, entered the Lock Upp Season 2 house during visitor week, leading to an emotional reunion for the couple.

How did Rishabh Jaiswal show support for Shreya Kalra?

Rishabh praised Shreya's efforts in the show, stating he genuinely believes it's 'Shreya Kalra's show' and reflecting his strong support for her journey.

What conflicts arose during Rishabh Jaiswal's visit?

Rishabh confronted Yogesh Rawat over earlier remarks about Shreya, leading to a verbal clash. His presence was also linked to an argument involving Akanksha Choudhary.

How did viewers react to Rishabh Jaiswal's appearance?

Viewers were split; some praised his support for Shreya, while others questioned if his involvement added unnecessary tension inside the house for her.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shreya Kalra Rishabh Jaiswal Lock Upp Season 2 Lock Upp 2 Yogesh Rawat Akanksha Choudhary Shreya Kalra Boyfriend
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra’s Emotional Reunion Turns Controversial After Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal’s Visit
Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra’s Emotional Reunion Turns Controversial After Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal’s Visit
Celebrities
‘My Friend Said I Look Like Hrithik Roshan’: Saurav Das After Telling Kangana Ranaut To ‘Take A Chill Pill’
‘My Friend Said I Look Like Hrithik Roshan’: Saurav Das After Telling Kangana Ranaut To ‘Take A Chill Pill’
Celebrities
Salman Khan Enters ‘Alliance’ To Support Brother Sohail Khan, Sports Rugged Cowboy Look
Salman Khan Enters ‘Alliance’ To Support Brother Sohail Khan, Sports Rugged Cowboy Look
Celebrities
‘Ramayana’ Trailer Crosses 1.6 Mn Views; Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram And Yash’s Ravana
‘Ramayana’ Trailer Crosses 1.6 Mn Views; Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram And Yash’s Ravana
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Ram Gopal Yadav Accuses BJP of Double Standards Over Pellet Gun and Firing Debate
Paper Leak & Pellet Gun Row: Paper Leak Bill Moves to Rajya Sabha Amid Political Clash Over Pellet Gun Controversy
Bankipur Bypoll: Clash Reported Between Jan Suraaj and BJP Supporters at Bankipur Polling Booths
Bankipur Bypoll: Ram Kripal Yadav Targets Prashant Kishor After Casting Vote in Bankipur Bypoll
Assembly Bypolls: Voting Begins for Three High-Profile Assembly Bypolls in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget