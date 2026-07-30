Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Jaiswal entered Lock Upp 2, emotionally reuniting with Shreya.

He then confronted Yogesh Rawat, sparking a heated verbal clash.

Rishabh's presence also fueled an argument between Shreya and Akanksha.

Shreya Kalra’s Lock Upp Season 2 journey took an emotional turn when her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, entered the house during visitor week. Their reunion left Shreya in tears, with Rishabh praising her effort and calling the series “Shreya Kalra's show”. But the mood changed soon after. His confrontation with Yogesh Rawat over earlier remarks about Shreya led to an ugly verbal clash, and his presence was also linked to a separate argument involving Akanksha Choudhary. The episode has now split viewers, with some praising Rishabh’s support and others questioning whether his involvement added unnecessary tension inside the house for Shreya.

Rishabh Jaiswal’s Emotional Reunion With Shreya

Rishabh entered the Lock Upp 2 house during the special family and visitor week, giving Shreya a rare moment of comfort as the competition nears its finale. The two embraced after spending weeks apart, and Shreya became visibly emotional during their meeting.

It was family week in Lockupp and still only one player's game was in discussion everywhere.

It's indeed The Shreya Kalra Show ❤️



SHREYA DESERVES THE TROPHY#shreyakalra #lockupp2 @Shreyaxlockup pic.twitter.com/FLgUGXwBLc — BollyJalwa (@BollyJalwa) July 30, 2026

Rishabh also used the opportunity to encourage her and remind her that her efforts inside the show were being noticed outside. He said, “I genuinely believe this is Shreya Kalra's show. I've been saying it since day one; even my social media bio says so!” The comment, shared on Instagram, reflected his strong support for her journey.

Yogesh Rawat Clash Changes The Mood

The emotional reunion soon gave way to confrontation when Rishabh questioned Yogesh Rawat over remarks made about Shreya earlier in the season. What began as a heated exchange quickly turned personal, with both sides trading abusive comments. Yogesh reportedly challenged Rishabh to settle the matter face-to-face once they were outside the digital jail.

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The argument added another layer of tension to an already volatile episode and became one of the most discussed moments surrounding Rishabh’s visit.

Akanksha Choudhary Argument Adds To Fallout

Rishabh’s presence also appeared to influence another disagreement inside the house, this time involving Shreya and fellow contestant Akanksha Choudhary. Reports from the episode suggest the dispute was linked to comments and gameplay discussions following Rishabh’s entry. With emotions already running high, the disagreement further divided viewers over whether the visit was a positive source of support or a trigger for fresh conflicts.

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Rishabh’s appearance may have been intended to lift Shreya’s spirits, but his brief stay ended up becoming a major talking point among Lock Upp 2 viewers. What began as an emotional reunion quickly turned into one of the more contentious visitor-week moments of the season.