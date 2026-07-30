Kirti Kulhari Falls Victim To Rs 2.44 Lakh Credit Card Scam; Mumbai Police Launch Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Kirti Kulhari lost Rs 2.44 lakh to cyber fraud.

Scammers misused her credit card for multiple international transactions.

Bank alerted Kulhari; card was blocked after four payments.

Police investigating technical breach, not shared PIN by Kulhari.

Actor Kirti Kulhari has reportedly fallen victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 2.44 lakh after scammers allegedly misused her credit card details within minutes. Mumbai’s Amboli Police have since registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

Actor Received Alert On Her Phone

The 43-year-old actor, a resident of Yari Road, Versova, was watching a film at a multiplex in Andheri West on the night of July 24 when she received a bank alert on her phone flagging an international transaction. The notification informed her that USD 2,525 had been charged to her credit card for a payment to Aeromexico Airlines.

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She immediately dialled her bank’s customer care. A preliminary check by the bank revealed four separate transactions totaling more than Rs 2.43 lakh had already gone through on her card. The bank moved quickly to block the card and prevent any further misuse.

How Was The Card Compromised?

Early investigations indicate that Kulhari had not shared her card PIN or any other sensitive banking information with anyone. This has led investigators to suspect that the fraudsters may have accessed her card details through technical or digital means, rather than through her divulging them directly.

Authorities are now looking into whether her mobile phone, online accounts, or any other digital platform linked to her might have been breached, potentially giving scammers the opening they needed to carry out the fraud.

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Mumbai Police Launch Probe

The Amboli Police, working alongside cybercrime specialists, are combing through banking records, transaction logs, and digital trails to identify those responsible. Investigators note that frauds of this nature frequently involve sophisticated methods and, in some cases, international networks.

On the work front, Kirti was last seen in Hisaab Barabar, which was released earlier this year on ZEE5. She has also wrapped up a project, Kinare, where she serves as the film’s producer.