Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal declares May 28th as Bakrid holiday, canceling earlier dates.

Calcutta High Court upholds animal slaughter restrictions before Bakrid.

Delhi revises Eid-ul-Azha holiday to May 28th for central offices.

The West Bengal government has declared May 28 as a public holiday on account of Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid), revising its earlier holiday schedule and cancelling previously announced holidays on May 26 and May 27.

In its notification, the state government said, “in partial modification of the aforesaid notification, the Governor is pleased to declare 28th May, 2026 (Thursday) as a public holiday on account of Id-Ud-Zoha(Bakrid).”

It further stated that May 26 and 27 “will be working days for all offices, institutions and establishments to which the aforesaid notification applies.”

The earlier declared holidays for the “Day before Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid)” and Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) on May 26 and May 27 respectively have now been withdrawn.

Calcutta High Court Refuses To Interfere

Separately, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the West Bengal government’s notification restricting the slaughter of bulls, bullocks, cows, calves and buffaloes ahead of Bakr Eid.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen observed that the notification had been issued in compliance with earlier court directions.

In its order, the court noted that the Supreme Court had previously held that the sacrifice of cows is not an essential part of Id-Uz-Zuha and is not a mandatory religious practice under Islam.

The bench was hearing petitions challenging guidelines issued under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act ahead of Bakr Eid (Eid al-Adha). While refusing to intervene, the court said the state could examine mechanisms for issuing certificates for animal slaughter under the applicable rules.

Delhi Revises Eid-ul-Azha Holiday Date

In a parallel development, the Centre on Friday announced that all central government administrative offices in Delhi will now remain closed on May 28 on account of Eid-ul-Azha, revising its earlier notification that had declared May 27 as a public holiday.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said the change was made following the expected sighting of the moon and revised observance timelines.

“Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),” the ministry said.

The revised order replaces the earlier holiday calendar that had listed May 27 as the festival holiday.

Delhi Issues Strict Eid Guidelines

Ahead of Bakri Eid, the Delhi government has also issued directives focused on law and order, sanitation, and compliance with animal sacrifice regulations.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra warned that strict criminal action would be taken against violations involving prohibited animal slaughter or improper disposal of animal waste.

“The Delhi Government's Development Ministry has issued some instructions for the upcoming festival of Bakra Eid. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in Delhi is completely illegal, and anyone doing or attempting to do so will be charged with a criminal offence, and legal action will be taken,” Mishra said.

The Development Department has also instructed authorities to monitor illegal animal sacrifice activities and ensure cleanliness across public spaces during the festival period.