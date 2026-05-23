Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBakrid Holiday Shake-Up: West Bengal, Delhi Revise Calendar; May 26–27 Now Working Days In State

Bakrid Holiday Shake-Up: West Bengal, Delhi Revise Calendar; May 26–27 Now Working Days In State

It further stated that May 26 and 27 “will be working days for all offices, institutions and establishments to which the aforesaid notification applies.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 May 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal declares May 28th as Bakrid holiday, canceling earlier dates.
  • Calcutta High Court upholds animal slaughter restrictions before Bakrid.
  • Delhi revises Eid-ul-Azha holiday to May 28th for central offices.

The West Bengal government has declared May 28 as a public holiday on account of Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid), revising its earlier holiday schedule and cancelling previously announced holidays on May 26 and May 27.

In its notification, the state government said, “in partial modification of the aforesaid notification, the Governor is pleased to declare 28th May, 2026 (Thursday) as a public holiday on account of Id-Ud-Zoha(Bakrid).”

It further stated that May 26 and 27 “will be working days for all offices, institutions and establishments to which the aforesaid notification applies.”

The earlier declared holidays for the “Day before Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid)” and Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) on May 26 and May 27 respectively have now been withdrawn.

Calcutta High Court Refuses To Interfere 

Separately, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the West Bengal government’s notification restricting the slaughter of bulls, bullocks, cows, calves and buffaloes ahead of Bakr Eid.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen observed that the notification had been issued in compliance with earlier court directions.

In its order, the court noted that the Supreme Court had previously held that the sacrifice of cows is not an essential part of Id-Uz-Zuha and is not a mandatory religious practice under Islam.

The bench was hearing petitions challenging guidelines issued under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act ahead of Bakr Eid (Eid al-Adha). While refusing to intervene, the court said the state could examine mechanisms for issuing certificates for animal slaughter under the applicable rules.

Delhi Revises Eid-ul-Azha Holiday Date

In a parallel development, the Centre on Friday announced that all central government administrative offices in Delhi will now remain closed on May 28 on account of Eid-ul-Azha, revising its earlier notification that had declared May 27 as a public holiday.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said the change was made following the expected sighting of the moon and revised observance timelines.

“Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),” the ministry said.

The revised order replaces the earlier holiday calendar that had listed May 27 as the festival holiday.

Delhi Issues Strict Eid Guidelines

Ahead of Bakri Eid, the Delhi government has also issued directives focused on law and order, sanitation, and compliance with animal sacrifice regulations.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra warned that strict criminal action would be taken against violations involving prohibited animal slaughter or improper disposal of animal waste.

“The Delhi Government's Development Ministry has issued some instructions for the upcoming festival of Bakra Eid. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in Delhi is completely illegal, and anyone doing or attempting to do so will be charged with a criminal offence, and legal action will be taken,” Mishra said.

The Development Department has also instructed authorities to monitor illegal animal sacrifice activities and ensure cleanliness across public spaces during the festival period.

Before You Go

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new public holiday date for Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) in West Bengal?

The West Bengal government has declared May 28, 2026, as a public holiday for Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid), replacing the previously announced holidays on May 26 and May 27.

Will May 26 and May 27 be working days in West Bengal?

Yes, May 26 and May 27 will be working days for all offices, institutions, and establishments in West Bengal, as the earlier declared holidays for these dates have been withdrawn.

Has the Calcutta High Court intervened in the animal slaughter notification for Bakr Eid?

No, the Calcutta High Court has declined to interfere with the state government's notification restricting the slaughter of certain animals, stating it complies with earlier court directions.

What is the revised public holiday date for Eid-ul-Azha in Delhi?

Central government administrative offices in Delhi will now be closed on May 28, 2026, for Eid-ul-Azha, revising the earlier holiday notification from May 27.

What are the new guidelines issued by the Delhi government for Bakri Eid?

The Delhi government has issued directives focusing on law and order, sanitation, and strict compliance with animal sacrifice regulations, with warnings of criminal action for violations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 May 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal BAKRID Bakrid Holiday Shake-Up Delhi Revise Calendar; May 26–27 Now Working Days In State
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Bakrid Holiday Shake-Up: West Bengal, Delhi Revise Calendar; May 26–27 Now Working Days In State
Bakrid Holiday Shake-Up: West Bengal, Delhi Revise Calendar; May 26–27 Now Working Days In State
News
PM Modi Holds Key Talks With Marco Rubio, Receives White House Invitation From Trump
PM Modi Holds Key Talks With Marco Rubio, Receives White House Invitation From Trump
India
‘Cross-Border Influence Op’: Rajeev Alleges Cockroach Janta Party Was Designed To Target PM Modi Govt
‘Cross-Border Influence Operation': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Targets Cockroach Janta Party
India
'404 Democracy Not Found': ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Website Taken Down, Founder Calls Move ‘Dictatorial’
‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Website Taken Down, Founder Calls Move ‘Dictatorial’
Advertisement

Videos

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts
BREAKING NEWS: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government over electricity crisis
Breaking: Ajay Rai Claims Viral Abusive Video Against PM Modi is AI-Generated
BREAKING NEWS: Marco Rubio lands in Delhi for high-level diplomatic visit
BREAKING NEWS: High Court orders second postmortem in Twisha Sharma case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Great Nicobar: India’s Strategic Frontier In The Indian Ocean
Opinion
Embed widget