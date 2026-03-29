Bigg Boss Fame Rajat Dalal Marries Girlfriend, Shares Dreamy Wedding Pics

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A new chapter has begun for Rajat Dalal. The reality TV personality surprised fans by announcing his wedding through a series of elegant photos, offering a glimpse into a deeply personal moment. With a serene riverside setting and understated charm, the ceremony appeared intimate yet visually striking, leaving followers both delighted and curious.

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Rajat Dalal Announces Marriage With Heartfelt Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

Taking to social media on Sunday, Rajat Dalal shared a collection of wedding photographs alongside his bride. While he chose to keep her identity private, the images captured a warm and celebratory atmosphere surrounded by close family and friends.

In his caption, he simply wrote, “Beginning of a new phase of life”.

He also posted a video message expressing gratitude towards his supporters, saying, “Jeevan ke ek naye chapter ki shuruaat karne jaa raha hu. Jis hisaab se aap sab ne pyaar diya hai, saath diya hai, zindagi mein itne aage leke aaye ho. Saare chhote bhai, bade bhai, aashirwad dena.”

A Dreamy Ceremony Away From The Spotlight

The wedding visuals showcased a picturesque setting, with the couple posing against a calm riverside backdrop. Rajat looked composed and joyful in traditional attire, while his bride complemented him in a classic bridal ensemble.

Despite the public reveal, the couple has maintained privacy around key details, including the bride’s identity and the exact timeline of the ceremony, adding an air of intrigue to the announcement.

Celebrities Shower Wishes

Soon after the photos surfaced, several known faces from the television and reality show circuit flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Among them, Nikki Tamboli wrote, “Congratulationsssssssssssssss @rajat_9629 so so hapyyyyyyyyyy for youuuuuuuuuu…… STAY BLESSED.” Faisal Shaikh commented, “Bhot bhot mubarak mera bhai.”

Urvashi Dholakia added, “Many Many congratulations to the both of you.”

Kashish Kapoor also reacted with surprise, writing, “Tffffff????? You’re married !!!! Wtff!!! Omg!!! Congratulations !!!”.

Mystery Around Rajat Dalal’s Wife

While Rajat Dalal has officially confirmed his marriage, he has chosen not to reveal his wife’s identity yet. Interestingly, in a recent interaction, he had hinted at being in a serious relationship, even suggesting that his girlfriend could soon become his wife, though he later described it as a light-hearted remark.

At the time, the comment sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom speculated about his personal life. Now, with the wedding confirmed, that curiosity has only grown stronger.

A Fresh Beginning

After keeping his personal life largely under wraps, Rajat Dalal’s wedding marks a significant and emotional milestone. From reality television fame to stepping into married life, the journey reflects a turning point, one that fans are eager to follow.

As the pictures continue to circulate online, one question remains, will he reveal more about his partner in the days to come?