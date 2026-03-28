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Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has stepped into fatherhood. The YouTuber, who has been navigating a challenging phase marked by health concerns and personal struggles, welcomed his first child with wife Ritika Chauhan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The news has struck an emotional chord with fans, offering a glimpse of hope amid recent turmoil.

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Ritika Chauhan Shares The Joyful Announcement

(Image Source: Instagram/@ritika_chauhan_17_7)

Breaking the news on social media, Ritika took to Instagram Stories to reveal the arrival of their baby. She shared a touching image of the newborn’s tiny feet, capturing the essence of the moment.

“On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift.”

While the announcement radiated happiness, the couple has chosen to keep certain details private for now, including the baby’s gender.

A Difficult Phase Before This New Beginning

The arrival of their child comes after a particularly testing period in Anurag’s life. In recent weeks, the YouTuber had opened up about his mental health struggles, speaking candidly about depression and tensions within his family.

He had also alleged that his properties were taken over during this phase and shared that his relationship with Ritika had faced strain. In a deeply emotional moment, he had described his unborn child as his “last hope”, making this new chapter all the more significant.

Recovery After A Serious Accident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Adding to the challenges, Anurag was recently involved in a major accident and has been undergoing treatment. Throughout his recovery, he kept followers updated, often sharing raw glimpses of his condition.

In one such post, he wrote, “Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi," reflecting the uncertainty he has been facing during this phase.

Ritika had also visited him during his hospital stay, with visuals of their reunion quickly gaining traction online.

A New Chapter Begins

Despite the hardships, the birth of their child marks a turning point for the couple. While Ritika has shared the news, Anurag is yet to post about becoming a father.

From emotional lows to a life-changing high, this moment signals a fresh start, one that many hope will bring stability, healing, and happiness into their lives.