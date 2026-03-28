Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Anurag Dobhal Welcomes First Child Amid Personal Struggles, Wife Ritika Shares News

‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Anurag Dobhal Welcomes First Child Amid Personal Struggles, Wife Ritika Shares News

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal and wife Ritika Chauhan welcome their first child on Ram Navami. Here’s what we know about the emotional moment.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has stepped into fatherhood. The YouTuber, who has been navigating a challenging phase marked by health concerns and personal struggles, welcomed his first child with wife Ritika Chauhan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The news has struck an emotional chord with fans, offering a glimpse of hope amid recent turmoil.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Release Update: Will Vijay’s Film Arrive After Yash’s Toxic?

Ritika Chauhan Shares The Joyful Announcement

(Image Source: Instagram/@ritika_chauhan_17_7)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ritika_chauhan_17_7)

Breaking the news on social media, Ritika took to Instagram Stories to reveal the arrival of their baby. She shared a touching image of the newborn’s tiny feet, capturing the essence of the moment.

“On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift.”

While the announcement radiated happiness, the couple has chosen to keep certain details private for now, including the baby’s gender.

A Difficult Phase Before This New Beginning

The arrival of their child comes after a particularly testing period in Anurag’s life. In recent weeks, the YouTuber had opened up about his mental health struggles, speaking candidly about depression and tensions within his family.

He had also alleged that his properties were taken over during this phase and shared that his relationship with Ritika had faced strain. In a deeply emotional moment, he had described his unborn child as his “last hope”, making this new chapter all the more significant.

Recovery After A Serious Accident

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Adding to the challenges, Anurag was recently involved in a major accident and has been undergoing treatment. Throughout his recovery, he kept followers updated, often sharing raw glimpses of his condition.

In one such post, he wrote, “Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi," reflecting the uncertainty he has been facing during this phase.

Ritika had also visited him during his hospital stay, with visuals of their reunion quickly gaining traction online.

A New Chapter Begins

Despite the hardships, the birth of their child marks a turning point for the couple. While Ritika has shared the news, Anurag is yet to post about becoming a father.

From emotional lows to a life-changing high, this moment signals a fresh start, one that many hope will bring stability, healing, and happiness into their lives.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Anurag Dobhal become a father?

Yes, Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, has welcomed his first child with his wife Ritika Chauhan.

When was the baby born?

The baby was born on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, bringing joy to the couple and their fans.

What has Anurag Dobhal been going through recently?

Anurag has faced a challenging period, including mental health struggles, family tensions, and a serious accident.

Has the baby's gender been revealed?

The couple has chosen to keep certain details private for now, including the baby's gender.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Mar 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Anurag Dobhal UK07 Rider Ritika Chauhan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Paresh Rawal’s ‘Propaganda’ Film Trends No 1 On OTT; Minted Just Rs 23.98 Crore At Box Office
Paresh Rawal’s ‘Propaganda’ Film Trends No 1 On OTT; Minted Just Rs 23.98 Crore At Box Office
Entertainment
Jana Nayagan Release Update: Will Vijay’s Film Arrive After Yash’s Toxic?
Jana Nayagan Release Update: Will Vijay’s Film Arrive After Yash’s Toxic?
Entertainment
South Korean Actor Lee Sang-Bo Found Dead At Pyeongtaek Home, No Foul Play Suspected
South Korean Actor Lee Sang-Bo Found Dead At Pyeongtaek Home, No Foul Play Suspected
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Collects Just Rs 68.05 Crore - 93.97% Less Than Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Collects Just Rs 68.05 Crore - 93.97% Less Than Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, All Passengers Safe
EXCLUSIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport at Jewar, Asia’s Mega Air Hub
Breaking News: Houthi Forces Enter Middle East War, Iran-backed Strikes Target Israel & US Bases
ALERT: Yemen Joins Middle East War as Iran Strikes UAE, Bahrain & Israeli Bases
BREAKING: Yemen Joins Middle East Conflict as Iran Strikes UAE & Israel in Retaliation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | How Kamikaze Drones Are Reshaping Modern Warfare And Why It Matters For India
Opinion
Embed widget