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HomeEntertainmentPregnant Or Publicity Stunt? Poonam Pandey’s Post Triggers ‘April Fool?’ Speculation

Pregnant Or Publicity Stunt? Poonam Pandey’s Post Triggers ‘April Fool?’ Speculation

Poonam Pandey’s baby bump photos spark pregnancy rumours online. Fans remain divided, with many questioning if it’s another publicity stunt.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Actress Poonam Pandey has once again stirred a wave of speculation online, this time with a pregnancy reveal. On 31 March, she shared a set of photos on Instagram that appear to show a visible baby bump, instantly grabbing attention and sparking a frenzy among fans.

The post, however, raised as many questions as it answered. With no caption beyond a series of baby-related emojis, the announcement left social media users wondering: is this genuine news, or another headline-making move?

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Baby Bump Photos Go Viral

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

In the now-viral images, the actress is seen posing in two different frames, one with her T-shirt rolled up to reveal her stomach, and another with it pulled down while still emphasising the bump. The simplicity of the post, paired with the suggestive visuals, quickly fuelled curiosity across platforms.

As the photos circulated, reactions poured in within minutes. While some followers extended congratulations, others were visibly shocked. Comments ranged from disbelief to blunt curiosity, with users writing, “Really ?”, “What ????? Seriously ????” and “Hmmm but father kon hain.??”

Fans Divided: ‘AI’ Or ‘April Fool?’

Not everyone is convinced. A significant section of users questioned the authenticity of the images, with some labelling them as “AI” creations. Others suspected the timing of the post, just a day before April 1, hinting it could be an early prank.

Comments such as “Another fake stunt” and speculation around an “April Fool’s prank” dominated the conversation, reflecting a clear divide between those celebrating the news and those doubting it.

A History Of Controversy Adds To Doubts

The scepticism isn’t without context. In 2024, the actress made headlines after her team announced her death due to cervical cancer on social media. A day later, she revealed it was a publicity stunt intended for a “good cause” to raise awareness about the disease, an act that triggered widespread backlash.

That incident continues to shape public perception, making fans more cautious about taking her latest announcement at face value.

Personal Life And Public Spotlight

Over the years, Poonam Pandey has remained a constant presence in the spotlight, often for her bold statements and unconventional choices. She married her long-term partner in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic in a private ceremony. However, the relationship soon turned turbulent, leading to legal action and separation.

She was later seen on the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, where Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are people speculating about Poonam Pandey being pregnant?

Poonam Pandey shared photos on Instagram on March 31st that appear to show a baby bump, leading to widespread speculation.

What did Poonam Pandey post on Instagram?

She posted a series of photos with baby-related emojis, showing her stomach and seemingly emphasizing a baby bump.

Are people convinced about Poonam Pandey's pregnancy announcement?

No, many users are questioning the authenticity, with some suggesting AI manipulation or an early April Fool's prank.

Why is there skepticism surrounding Poonam Pandey's announcement?

Her past publicity stunt announcing her death due to cervical cancer has made the public cautious about believing her announcements.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Bollywood News Poonam Pandey Celebrity Controversy
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