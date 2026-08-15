Lalit Modi Denies Joining Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, Calls Reports 'Fake News'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalit Modi denies participating in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20.

He called reports 'fake news'.

Modi's lawyers issued legal notice, refuting all false claims.

As speculation around the contestants of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 continues to build ahead of its premiere, several names have started circulating on social media. Businessman Lalit Modi was among those linked to the upcoming season. However, Modi has now firmly denied the reports, saying he was never approached for the show and has no plans to participate.

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Lalit Modi Calls Bigg Boss 20 Reports 'Fake News'

Lalit Modi took to social media to reject reports suggesting that he would be seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. Addressing the speculation directly, he wrote, "AKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20. I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20. And I have NO intention of doing so. Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become “news” without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned."

Lalit Modi also shared a legal notice issued by his lawyers in response to the reports. Alongside it, he wrote, "My lawyers have issued the attached notice. Perhaps next time, verify before you publish."

FAKE NEWS. PERIOD.



I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20.

I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20.

And I have NO intention of doing so.



Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become “news” without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned.



My lawyers have issued… pic.twitter.com/DUQZUbqUYn — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) August 14, 2026

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Legal Notice Rejects Bigg Boss 20 Claims

The legal notice, posted by Modi, specifically addressed reports claiming that he had been signed for Bigg Boss 20. His lawyers stated, “Our Client hereby clarifies that the said reports are false, baseless and mischievous. Our Client has not been approached by the producers, broadcasters, channel or any representative of the said Programme; no person has been authorised to represent our Client or to hold out on his behalf in respect thereof; and our Client has not consented to, and has no intention of, participating in or being associated with the said Programme in any manner whatsoever,” it clarified.

The notice also pointed out that Modi had not confirmed his alleged participation to any publication. It stated: “The said reports have been published without any verification from our Client and without any authority whatsoever. The name, image, photograph, likeness, voice and other attributes of personality of our Client vest exclusively in him, and no person is entitled to use the same, or to suggest, imply or represent any association or engagement between our Client and the said Programme."

The notice further stated that the reports were published without any verification from Lalit Modi. It also stressed that his name, image, photograph, likeness, voice and other personality attributes exclusively belong to him, and that no one is authorised to use them or imply any association with him without his consent.