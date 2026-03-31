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HomeNewsIndiaVijay Declared Over Rs 620 Crore Assests In Election Affidavit Amid Divorce Buzz

Vijay Declared Over Rs 620 Crore Assests In Election Affidavit Amid Divorce Buzz

Actor-politician Vijay declares assets over Rs 620 crore in election affidavit, detailing family loans and ongoing divorce buzz ahead of Tamil Nadu polls.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay has found himself at the centre of intense public attention after revealing assets exceeding Rs 620 crore in his election affidavit. Filed ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the disclosure not only outlines his vast financial holdings but also sheds light on loans extended to close family members, arriving at a time when his personal life is already under scrutiny.

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Vijay’s Asset Declaration: A Detailed Breakdown

According to the affidavit, Vijay has reported movable assets worth Rs 404.58 crore and immovable properties valued at Rs 220.15 crore. The filing offers a comprehensive look into his wealth, including gold holdings, luxury vehicles, and cash reserves.

He owns 883 grams of gold, five cars, and a two-wheeler, while also declaring Rs 2 lakh in cash. Meanwhile, assets held in the name of his spouse, Sangeetha, include 3,132 grams of gold and 134.91 carats of diamonds, along with Rs 1 lakh in cash.

In addition, Sangeetha’s total declared assets stand at Rs 15.51 crore in movable wealth and Rs 2.5 crore in immovable property.

Loans To Family Members Raise Eyebrows

One of the most talked-about aspects of the affidavit is the significant financial support Vijay has extended to his family and close associates. The document reveals:

  • Rs 12.6 crore loaned to his spouse
  • Rs 3.02 crore to his father S.A. Chandrasekhar
  • Rs 87.12 lakh to his mother Shobha Chandrasekhar
  • Smaller amounts to his children, including Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha

These disclosures highlight not only his financial capacity but also his involvement in supporting his immediate circle.

Political Ambitions Gather Pace

Vijay officially filed his nomination from the Perambur constituency and has since intensified his campaign efforts. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has announced candidates across all 234 constituencies, signalling a serious electoral push.

Speaking about his choices, Vijay said, "I have selected as candidates those who would stand with people," underlining his focus on grassroots connection.

He also confirmed his candidacy for both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, declaring, "It will be C Joseph Vijay," a statement that drew loud cheers from party supporters.

Personal Life Under The Spotlight

The financial revelations come amid ongoing reports of a marital dispute. Sangeetha Vijay has reportedly filed for divorce, with the petition detailing the timeline of their marriage and subsequent challenges.

The filing notes that their relationship, once described as harmonious, began to deteriorate in recent years. Allegations mentioned in the petition have further intensified public curiosity, adding a personal dimension to Vijay’s already high-profile political journey.

Since announcing his political entry in 2024, Vijay has steadily expanded his presence beyond cinema. While his film commitments, including Jana Nayagan, remain in discussion, his current focus appears firmly rooted in politics.

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Frequently Asked Questions

In which constituency has C. Joseph Vijay filed his nomination?

C. Joseph Vijay has officially filed his nomination from the Perambur constituency. He has also confirmed his candidacy for Tiruchirappalli East.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Vijay Assets Vijay Election Affidavit Vijay Sangeetha Divorce
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