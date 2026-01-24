Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం


Palash Muchhal Sends Rs 10 Cr Defamation Notice To Vidnyan Mane For ‘False, Outrageous’ Allegations

Palash Muchchal said that he has sent a legal notice to Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane over claims that were allegedly made with the intent to damage his “reputation and character”.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid accusations of Rs 40 lakh fraud, music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has sent a legal notice to Marathi actor and producer Vidnyan Mane. Palash shared the development on his Instagram Story, stating that the accusations made against him were “false, outrageous, and highly defamatory”.

‘False, Outrageous Accusations’

He wrote that his lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, has sent a legal notice to Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane over claims that were allegedly made with the intent to damage his “reputation and character”.

“A legal notice of defamation of Rs 10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character,” he wrote on Instagram. 

Allegations Against Palash Muchchal

The legal action comes after Mane accused Palash of cheating him financially. According to Mane, the two met in Sangli on December 5, 2023, where he expressed interest in investing as a producer in Palash’s upcoming project, Nazaria. Mane claimed he was told that an investment of Rs 25 lakh could generate a profit of Rs 12 lakh after the film’s OTT release. He allegedly transferred a total of Rs 40 lakh to Palash.

Mane further alleged that when the project failed to move forward, and he asked for his money back, he received no response. As per a report by The Indian Express, he also claimed that when he later met Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, she asked him to invest an additional Rs 10 lakh, warning that he could otherwise lose his existing investment because the film’s budget had increased to Rs 1.5 crore.

“I later discovered that several other artistes associated with the film had not been paid either. I had heard of producers being cheated in the industry, but this felt like outright theft,” the report further quoted him as saying.

The 34-year-old actor-producer then approached police in Maharashtra's Sangli district, alleging that he was cheated by Palash of Rs 40 lakh. However, police have not filed any FIR in the case so far, news agency PTI reported. 

Not just this, Mane also accused Palash of cheating on cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Mane, who claims to be a childhood friend of Mandhana, claimed that he was caught “red-handed with another woman in bed”, HT reported. 

“I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me,” Mane, per a report by HT, claimed.

Following the very public fallout with his ex-fiancée and allegations by Mane, Palash called them “baseless” and “factually incorrect”. 

 “In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to clarify that these claims are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. They appear to be driven by malicious intent to damage my reputation. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is examining all legal avenues, and the matter will be addressed strictly through appropriate legal channels,” he wrote on Instagram.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Palash Muchhal send a legal notice to Vidnyan Mane?

Palash Muchhal sent a legal notice to Vidnyan Mane for making what he calls

What are Vidnyan Mane's allegations against Palash Muchhal?

Mane accused Palash of financial fraud, claiming he invested Rs 40 lakh in a film project and was not repaid. He also alleged Palash cheated Smriti Mandhana.

What was Vidnyan Mane's alleged investment in Palash Muchhal's project?

Vidnyan Mane claimed he invested Rs 40 lakh in Palash Muchhal's upcoming project, 'Nazaria,' with the expectation of a significant profit after its OTT release.

Has a police FIR been filed in the case?

Vidnyan Mane approached the police with his allegations, but as of the article's reporting, no FIR has been filed in the case.

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Entertainment Palash Muchhal Vidnyan Mane
