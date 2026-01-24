Palash Muchhal Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations, ₹40 Lakh Fraud Claims

Singer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has officially responded to recent allegations of financial fraud, labeling the claims as completely fabricated and malicious.

The controversy surfaced after a Sangli-based actor-producer, Vidnyan Mane, approached Maharashtra police, alleging that Muchhal had cheated him of ₹40 lakh.

According to the complaint, the funds were intended for a film project titled Nazariya, with promises of returns and an acting role, neither of which allegedly materialized.

Palash Muchhal’s Defense

In a statement shared via his Instagram Stories, Muchhal broke his silence, asserting that the accusations are "entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

"In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," Palash wrote on Friday night.

Muchhal confirmed that he will not let these allegations go unchallenged. His legal counsel, Shreyansh Mithare, is currently evaluating all legal paths to address the matter through formal channels.

“They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels," he added.

Context of Allegations

The complaint alleges that Mane was introduced to Muchhal through father of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

The financier claims he made payments totaling ₹40 lakh between late 2023 and early 2025. However, as of now, the Sangli police have only initiated a preliminary inquiry and have not yet registered a formal FIR.

This legal hurdle comes during a challenging personal period for Muchhal, following the recent high-profile cancellation of his wedding to Smriti Mandhana. Despite the controversy, the filmmaker has reportedly returned to his professional commitments, including an upcoming directorial project featuring actor Shreyas Talpade.

