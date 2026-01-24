Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPalash Muchhal Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations, ₹40 Lakh Fraud Claims

Palash Muchhal Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations, ₹40 Lakh Fraud Claims

In a statement shared via his Instagram Stories, Muchhal broke his silence, asserting that the accusations are "entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 08:58 AM (IST)

Singer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has officially responded to recent allegations of financial fraud, labeling the claims as completely fabricated and malicious.

The controversy surfaced after a Sangli-based actor-producer, Vidnyan Mane, approached Maharashtra police, alleging that Muchhal had cheated him of ₹40 lakh.

According to the complaint, the funds were intended for a film project titled Nazariya, with promises of returns and an acting role, neither of which allegedly materialized.

Palash Muchhal’s Defense

In a statement shared via his Instagram Stories, Muchhal broke his silence, asserting that the accusations are "entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

"In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," Palash wrote on Friday night.

Muchhal confirmed that he will not let these allegations go unchallenged. His legal counsel, Shreyansh Mithare, is currently evaluating all legal paths to address the matter through formal channels.

“They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels," he added.

Context of Allegations

The complaint alleges that Mane was introduced to Muchhal through father of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

The financier claims he made payments totaling ₹40 lakh between late 2023 and early 2025. However, as of now, the Sangli police have only initiated a preliminary inquiry and have not yet registered a formal FIR.

This legal hurdle comes during a challenging personal period for Muchhal, following the recent high-profile cancellation of his wedding to Smriti Mandhana. Despite the controversy, the filmmaker has reportedly returned to his professional commitments, including an upcoming directorial project featuring actor Shreyas Talpade.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Murali Kartik Clash On Field? Heated Argument Video Goes Viral

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Palash Muchhal Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations Palash Muchhal News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
India
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
World
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Entertainment
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget