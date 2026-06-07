'Every Woman Has A Little Bit Of Nikki': Ram Gopal Varma's Take On Obsession Sparks Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised

His

RGV lauded film's craft; internet highlighted character's victim status.

Low-budget horror film

Horror film Obsession has been making waves globally, and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is clearly not immune to its pull. The director, who rarely holds back his opinions, hopped on to X this Sunday to share what he thinks is the secret behind the film's massive box office run. Made on a budget of just $750,000 (approx Rs 6.45 crore), Obsession has already crossed $175 million (approx. Rs 1,505 crore) worldwide, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year. RGV had a lot to say about why the film works, but one particular line from his post did not sit well with Internet users at all.

What RGV Said About The Film

Taking to X, RGV wrote that his theory behind the film's success is simple: "Every woman has a little bit of NIKKI in her, which she too knows. Every man sees a little bit of NIKKI in his woman. Hence the CONNECT." For context, Nikki is the female lead in Obsession, played by Indi Navarrette. The film follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a music store employee who uses a supernatural toy to wish for his childhood crush Nikki to fall in love with him, trapping her in his wish against her will. Written, directed, and edited by first-time filmmaker Curry Barker, the film has become one of the biggest indie success stories in recent memory.

My theory on the tremendous success of OBSESSION



Every woman has a little bit of NIKKI in her , which she too knows



Every man sees a little bit of NIKKI in his woman



Hence the CONNECT 💪💪💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 7, 2026

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Beyond that one controversial line, RGV also went into detail about what he admired in Barker's craft. He pointed out that the film was shot entirely across three locations, including two rooms in a modest house, the interior of a car, and the interior of a small store, which makes its reported budget of around Rs 7 crore seem even leaner. He praised Barker's editing style, calling it a "psychological weapon" that blends rapid cuts with unusually long takes. He specifically highlighted a lengthy close-up on Nikki's face during the interval shot as a standout example of how the editing builds tension. RGV also noted the director's use of sharp sound effects, like a door slam or a sudden laugh, to create what he called "rhythmic punctuation," and compared his single-source lighting approach to that of David Fincher, though he believed Barker used it even more effectively.

Am OBSESSED with OBSESSION..

Till even a few weeks before the whole industry believed that only Big starred , massive budgeted , Vfx spectacle films will pull audience into the theatres and now OBSESSION reset that BUTTON

No BIG STARS No GRAND LOCATIONS No LAVISH PRODUCTION… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 7, 2026

Internet Was Not Impressed

While RGV's film analysis received some attention, it was his "every woman has a bit of Nikki" comment that drew the most reaction online. Many users felt the filmmaker had completely missed the point of the film. One user wrote, "OBSESSION became a hit because it attacked people's memories more than their emotions." Another said, "Maybe the industry has been focusing too much on VFX, star power, and scale. Obsession proves that editing, sound design, and character work can be far more important than budget." The pushback was swift, with many pointing out that Nikki's character is essentially a victim in the film, someone stripped of her free will by a man's obsession, making RGV's framing all the more baffling to them.

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How Obsession Has Been Doing At Box Office

Director Curry Barker recently shared a note on Instagram thanking audiences after the film crossed $100 million (approx. Rs 860 core) at the box office. "Over 100M at the box office?! So surreal, and it's all because of you guys," he wrote. The film was released in India on May 29 and has since collected Rs 32 crore at the Indian box office.