Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSmriti Mandhana's Ex Palash Muchhal Accused Of Cheating A Man Of Lakhs

Smriti Mandhana's Ex Palash Muchhal Accused Of Cheating A Man Of Lakhs

Palash allegedly expressed interest in investing in film production and offered Mane the opportunity to invest as a producer in his upcoming project, titled “Nazariya.”

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:36 AM (IST)

Musician and singer Palash Muchhal is once again making headlines, this time due to serious allegations of fraud. According to PTI, a complaint has been filed against him in Sangli district, Maharashtra, accusing him of cheating a local man out of ₹40 lakh. Police have confirmed that a preliminary investigation is currently underway.

The complaint was filed by 34-year-old actor and producer Vigyan Mane, who approached the Sangli Superintendent of Police to register an FIR against Palash. Officials said the application is being examined as part of an initial inquiry.

According to the complaint, Mane met Palash on December 5, 2023, in Sangli. During the meeting, Palash allegedly expressed interest in investing in film production and offered Mane the opportunity to invest as a producer in his upcoming project, titled “Nazariya.”

Mane claimed that Palash promised high returns on the investment, saying that an investment of ₹25 lakh would yield a profit of ₹12 lakh after the film’s release on an OTT platform. He was also reportedly offered a role in the film as part of the deal.

The two reportedly met several times after their initial discussion, and between December 2023 and March 2025, Mane allegedly paid Palash a total of ₹40 lakh for the project.

However, the film was never completed. When Mane later asked for a refund, Palash allegedly stopped responding, prompting him to approach the police.

Palash yet to respond to allegations publicly

Police have confirmed that a preliminary inquiry is in progress to verify the claims. Palash Muchhal has not yet responded to the allegations publicly.

This allegation comes shortly after reports that Palash’s engagement to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off.

The couple had been scheduled to marry on November 23, but the wedding was canceled after Smriti’s father was hospitalized. Later, the wedding was called off permanently.

In response to the breakup rumors, Palash had issued a statement, saying he was moving on and distancing himself from the relationship. He also expressed frustration over the spread of baseless rumors during what he described as a difficult time.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Ex Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Cities
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
World
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Cricket
Bangladesh's 2026 T20 WC Boycott May Force India To Host 2031 World Cup Alone
Bangladesh's 2026 T20 WC Boycott May Force India To Host 2031 World Cup Alone
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CM Yogi Greets People on Basant Panchami, Shankaracharya Refuses Sangam Snan Amid Row
Breaking News: Terrifying Fire at Hubballi Metro Mall, Flames Seen Leaping Out
Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget