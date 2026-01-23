Smriti Mandhana's Ex Palash Muchhal Accused Of Cheating A Man Of Lakhs

Musician and singer Palash Muchhal is once again making headlines, this time due to serious allegations of fraud. According to PTI, a complaint has been filed against him in Sangli district, Maharashtra, accusing him of cheating a local man out of ₹40 lakh. Police have confirmed that a preliminary investigation is currently underway.

The complaint was filed by 34-year-old actor and producer Vigyan Mane, who approached the Sangli Superintendent of Police to register an FIR against Palash. Officials said the application is being examined as part of an initial inquiry.

According to the complaint, Mane met Palash on December 5, 2023, in Sangli. During the meeting, Palash allegedly expressed interest in investing in film production and offered Mane the opportunity to invest as a producer in his upcoming project, titled “Nazariya.”

Mane claimed that Palash promised high returns on the investment, saying that an investment of ₹25 lakh would yield a profit of ₹12 lakh after the film’s release on an OTT platform. He was also reportedly offered a role in the film as part of the deal.

The two reportedly met several times after their initial discussion, and between December 2023 and March 2025, Mane allegedly paid Palash a total of ₹40 lakh for the project.

However, the film was never completed. When Mane later asked for a refund, Palash allegedly stopped responding, prompting him to approach the police.

Palash yet to respond to allegations publicly

Police have confirmed that a preliminary inquiry is in progress to verify the claims. Palash Muchhal has not yet responded to the allegations publicly.

This allegation comes shortly after reports that Palash’s engagement to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off.

The couple had been scheduled to marry on November 23, but the wedding was canceled after Smriti’s father was hospitalized. Later, the wedding was called off permanently.

In response to the breakup rumors, Palash had issued a statement, saying he was moving on and distancing himself from the relationship. He also expressed frustration over the spread of baseless rumors during what he described as a difficult time.