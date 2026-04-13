GeoNews received a show-cause notice for airing 'Indian content' while broadcasting news about the death of singer Asha Bhosle, which violates a ban on Indian content in place since 2018.
Pakistan Media Watchdog Pulls Up News Channel For Running ‘Indian Content’ During Asha Bhosle Death Coverage
Pakistan has banned Indian content since 2018. So, when a news channel aired “Indian content” while covering the death of singer Asha Bhosle, the country’s media watchdog pulled up the broadcaster.
- Pakistan watchdog issued notice to GeoNews for airing Indian content.
- GeoNews broadcast Indian songs during Asha Bhosle's death report.
- PEMRA cites violation of 2018 ban on Indian content.
- Channel's MD defends sharing art, calls it humanity's heritage.
Pakistan's media watchdog on Monday issued a show-cause notice to a leading news channel for running "Indian content" while broadcasting the news about the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.
A ban on Indian content in Pakistan has been in place since 2018.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued the show-cause notice to GeoNews seeking an explanation as to why it aired Indian content along with the news of Bhosle's death.
The leading news channel is considered close to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and the military establishment.
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Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92.
"It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this,” Azhar Abbas, the Managing Director of GeoNews, said in a post on X.
Abbas said that art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity, and it should not be confined by borders.
"Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan’s legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her “elder sister.” She collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and brought to life the poetry of great Urdu poets like Nasir Kazmi.
"In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together," he added.
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The PEMRA said GeoNews broadcast of Indian songs and visuals from Indian films while airing news of Bhosle’s death is a wilful defiance of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that banned the airing of Indian content.
In the notice, it said that GeoNews violated Rule 15(1) of the PEMRA Rules, 2009, Regulation 18 1 (g) of the PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operations) Regulations 2012, and Clause 4(10), 5, 17, 20 and 24 of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015.
The CEO of M/s Independent Media Corporation (Geo News) has been summoned on April 27 and directed to explain in writing within 14 days as to why legal action, including inter alia imposition of fine, suspension and revocation of licence under Section 26, Section 29A and other enabling provisions of PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2023 should not be initiated.
Pakistan People's Party Senator Sherry Rehman lambasted PEMRA, saying, "Please, let’s not lose all perspective here, PEMRA and start policing cultural transitions."
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Pakistan's media watchdog issue a show-cause notice to GeoNews?
What is the official reason for the ban on Indian content in Pakistan?
The ban on Indian content in Pakistan has been in place since 2018. GeoNews' broadcast of Indian songs and visuals violated a Supreme Court judgment that banned Indian content.
What does GeoNews' Managing Director say about the situation?
Azhar Abbas stated that it's customary to celebrate iconic artists by sharing their work and that art should not be confined by borders. He believes artists can bridge divides.
What are the potential consequences for GeoNews?
GeoNews' CEO has been summoned and must explain in writing why legal action, including fines, license suspension, or revocation, should not be taken against the channel.