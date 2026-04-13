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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh And Mohammed Siraj Comfort Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle’s Funeral | Watch Viral Videos

Ranveer Singh And Mohammed Siraj Comfort Zanai Bhosle At Asha Bhosle’s Funeral | Watch Viral Videos

Asha Bhosle died due to multiple organ failure after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh comforted Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai.
  • Cricketer Mohammed Siraj also offered comfort to Zanai Bhosle.
  • Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 from organ failure.
  • The legendary singer was cremated with state honors.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and cricketer Mohammed Siraj were seen comforting Zanai Bhosle at the Mumbai residence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. They had arrived to pay their final respects to the iconic singer, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday.

Bhosle died due to multiple organ failure after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Ranveer Singh Consoles Zanai Bhosle

As several celebrities gathered at Asha Bhosle’s Mumbai residence for her final darshan, Ranveer Singh arrived to pay his respects and was seen consoling Zanai Bhosle.

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Overcome with grief, Zanai broke down near her grandmother’s casket and appeared inconsolable. Ranveer stepped forward to comfort her, giving her a hug and trying to calm her as she wept beside the singer’s mortal remains.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Mohammed Siraj Comforts Zanai Bhosle

A video showing Mohammed Siraj comforting Zanai Bhosle has also gone viral on social media. For those unaware, Zanai had earlier tied a rakhi on the cricketer’s wrist and shared a heartfelt video of the moment online.

ALSO READ| Who Survives Asha Bhosle? Son Anand, Granddaughter Zanai And Siblings Meena, Usha, Hridaynath

In the viral video, Siraj is seen speaking to Zanai during Asha Bhosle’s antim darshan, appearing to console her as they briefly converse. He later proceeds to pay his respects before returning to hug Zanai once again. The two then step aside to allow others to offer their final respects.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Asha Bhosle’s Last Rites

Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours on Monday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Her last rites were performed by her son, Anand Bhosle, after family members, friends and admirers gathered at her residence to pay their final respects.

Singers Shaan and Sudesh Bhosale paid a musical tribute to the legendary singer shortly before the final farewell.

Senior political leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, were also present to pay their respects.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who were seen comforting Zanai Bhosle at Asha Bhosle's residence?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and cricketer Mohammed Siraj were seen comforting Zanai Bhosle. They arrived to pay their respects to the legendary singer.

What was the cause of Asha Bhosle's death?

Asha Bhosle passed away due to multiple organ failure. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

How did Ranveer Singh comfort Zanai Bhosle?

Ranveer Singh was seen consoling Zanai Bhosle by giving her a hug and trying to calm her down. She was overcome with grief near her grandmother's casket.

What is the connection between Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle mentioned in the article?

Zanai Bhosle had previously tied a rakhi on Mohammed Siraj's wrist. He was seen speaking to and consoling her during Asha Bhosle's antim darshan.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Viral Video Asha Bhosle Ranveer SIngh
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